“OperaWine” 2026, the beauty of Italy of wine in glasses which looks to the future with confidence

A message of confidence for a sector which is a pillar of made in Italy and enjoys strong appeal worldwide, but also a sign of closeness from institutions in facing the new challenges that the wine sector must overcome in this historic period of deep change. All of this comes with the awareness that Italian know-how, the momentum of wine tourism and Italian Cooking as a Unesco World Heritage asset can be powerful allies in overcoming a complex phase and looking ahead with optimism. This is the “sentiment” in the air at “OperaWine”, the prestigious tasting event which acts as the prologue to Vinitaly 2026, dedicated to the leading Italian wine companies in the United States, selected by the renowned US magazine “Wine Spectator” for Veronafiere. The event is taking place today in Verona, at the Gallerie Mercatali, on the eve of the most important Italian wine fair (April 12th - 15th).
The protagonists are 150 Italian wineries, which “Wine Spectator” itself has divided into “Legacy Icons” (31 wineries present at every edition, “producers who, thanks to consistent attention to qualitative excellence in their products, have had a historic impact on Italian wine”), “Classics” (69 producers who are “leaders in their regions, with an important quality track record”), and “New Voices” (50 wineries “founded from 1990 onward, selected for their ability to ensure quality, innovation and the continuous evolution of Italian wine”), all ambassadors of “Italian drinking culture” worldwide.
While Gianni Bruno, dg of Veronafiere, recalled that “this is a special edition, the No. 15” of “OperaWine”, cutting the ribbon together with Alison Napjus (who, in a face to face interview with WineNews, reaffirmed the US love for Italian wine) and Bruce Sanderson, senior editor of “Wine Spectator”, the magazine executive editor of the American magazine Jeffery Lindenmuth, emphasized the role and importance of the new generation of Italian winemakers. As per tradition, they are also the protagonists of the April 2026 cover that “Wine Spectator” has dedicated to Italy wine scene, released during the days of Vinitaly. Also Bruce Sanderson underlined that “15 years have passed since “OperaWine” was conceived and first staged in the 2012 edition, with the presentation of 100 excellent wineries. Today, “OperaWine” is an iconic event in Italy -and the only one that “Wine Spectator” organizes outside the Usa, ed - which has expanded as its prestige has grown, and we at “Wine Spectator” have deepened our ties with the Italian wine community”. Alison Napjus focused on this year innovations: “with the 2026 edition, we have evolved the format to highlight different aspects of Italian wine, selecting the high-quality wineries invited to “OperaWine” with three categories in mind: “Legacy Icon”, “Classic” and “New Voices”. Each year we would like to spotlight a new theme for this third group (New Voices, ed), Bruce and I are already thinking about the theme for 2027”.
Three ministers from the Meloni government attended “OperaWine”, from the Minister of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida, to the Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso, but also the newly appointed Minister of Tourism Gianmarco Mazzi. But, they will not be the only representatives of Italian institutions awaited at Vinitaly 2026 - from Agriculture Commissioner Christophe Hansen, to Antonella Sberna, vicepresident Eu Parliament, from Lorenzo Fontana, president of the Chamber, to Gian Marco Centinaio, vicepresident of the Senate, from vice Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani, to Ministers of Culture Alessandro Giuli and of Infrastructures Matteo Salvini, from vice Minister of Economy Maurzio Leo to undersecretary of State to Ministry of the Interior Emanuele Prisco - and, not by chance, Federico Bricolo, president of Veronafiere, stressed the closeness of institutions, addressing the attending producers: “there is a strong desire to be here with you and to support the wine sector. We had no difficulty asking the ministers to attend. We are ready for Vinitaly with the excellence of our producers”.
Matteo Zoppas, President of Ita - Italian Trade Agency, recalled that “the wine world is going through a particular moment. As Ice, we have a duty to stand alongside producers to help them overcome difficulties. The Government is supporting companies; a wine policy roundtable has led to concrete commitments and resources”.
The Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso highlighted that “Vinitaly is Italy showcase. Wine, for Italy, is culture; it is the sign of our civilization, a symbol of made in Italy, but also a very important component of our exports, which I hope will continue to grow even in the markets that are about to open. And, then, there is wine tourism: tourists have increased by 18%, and credit for this growth must also be given to the food and wine experience”.
The importance of wine tourism was also emphasized by the newly appointed Minister of Tourism Gianmarco Mazzi, who has a special bond with Vinitaly, being from Verona. “Tourism is an extremely important sector; it accounts for 13% of GDP and has an impact of 240 billion euros. I will focus on wine tourism: bringing tourists to wineries is culturally important but also economically significant, thanks to the direct sales channel”.
The closing remarks were entrusted to the Minister of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida, who reiterated the central role of Vinitaly and Veronafiere in Italy and worldwide. “Verona is the global reference point for wine. Wine is at the heart of Italian Cooking, whose element of conviviality was crucial to its Unesco recognition. But conviviality without wine is difficult to achieve. Three years ago we proposed art; this year we thought of what may be the largest bottle of wine in the world, inside which there is Italy itself, and of a show which will tell the story of wine. At Vinitaly, unlike other trade fairs, wine is not just sold, it is discussed and reflected upon”.
Focus - 150 wineries selected by “Wine Spectator ” for “OperaWine” 2026
Legacy Icons
Masciarelli
Feudi di San Gregorio
Mastroberardino Agricola
Livio Felluga
Famiglia Cotarella
Ca’ del Bosco
Nino Negri
Umani Ronchi
Aldo Conterno
Giuseppe Mascarello & Figlio
Paolo Scavino
Tormaresca Tenuta Bocca di Lupo
Donnafugata
Planeta
Tasca D’almerita
Ferrari Trento
Antinori
Castellare di Castellina
Castello di Ama
Castello di Volpaia
Fèlsina
Fontodi
Marchesi Frescobaldi
Mazzei
Ornellaia
Tenuta San Guido
Lungarotti
Allegrini
Masi Agricola
Pieropan
Zenato
Classics
D’Angelo
Borgo del Tiglio
Jermann
Marco Felluga Russiz Superiore
Vie di Romans
Liguria Lvnae Bosoni
Arpepe
Bellavista
Guido Berlucchi
Marche Bisci
Marche Garofoli
Braida di Giacomo Bologna
Cavallotto
Ceretto
Cogno
Elio Altare
G.B. Burlotto
G.D. Vajra
Giacomo Borgogno & Figli
Marchesi di Gresy
Massolino
Oddero Poderi e Cantine
Pio Cesare
Pira Chiara Boschis
Produttori del Barbaresco
Ratti
Roagna
Sandrone
Vietti
Argiolas
Tenute Sella & Mosca
Benanti
Duca di Salaparuta
Passopisciaro
Tenuta delle Terre Nere
Cantina Terlano
Elena Walch
J. Hofstätter
St. Michael-Eppan Winery
Tenuta San Leonardo
Altesino
Argiano
Biondi-Santi
Boscarelli
Canalicchio di Sopra
Caprili
Carpineto
Casanova di Neri
Castello Banfi
Castello di Albola
Castello di Monsanto
Castello Romitorio
Eredi Fuligni
Fattoria Le Pupille
Il Poggione
Isole E Olena
Le Macchiole
Ricasoli
Rocca delle Macìe
Siro Pacenti
Valdicava
Antinori Castello della Sala
Arnaldo Caprai
Tabarrini
Bertani
Nino Franco
Roberto Anselmi
Romano Dal Forno
Tedeschi
New Voices
La Valentina
Elena Fucci
Colli di Lapio
Galardi
Quintodecimo
San Salvatore 19.88
Terre di Valter
Chiara Condello
Bastianich
Liguria Terenzuola
Liguria Terre Bianche
Villa Bucci
Catabbo
Ca’viola
Mauro Veglio
Trediberri
Felline
Gianfranco Fino
Masseria Li Veli
Agripunica
Ammura (Tommasi Family Estates)
Arianna Occhipinti
F. Tornatore
Feudo Maccari
Feudo Montoni
Giovanni Rosso
Graci
Pietradolce
Maso Martis
Argentiera
Biserno
Grattamacco
Il Molino di Grace
Ipsus
Istine
Lamole di Lamole
Le Chiuse
Podere Salicutti
Poggio al Tesoro
Riecine
Rocca di Frassinello
Rocca di Montegrossi
San Filippo
Tenuta di Arceno
Tenuta di Trinoro
Tolaini
Tenuta Castelbuono
Biancavigna
Gerardo Cesari
Zýmē
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