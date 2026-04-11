“OperaWine” 2026, the beauty of Italy of wine in glasses which looks to the future with confidence

A message of confidence for a sector which is a pillar of made in Italy and enjoys strong appeal worldwide, but also a sign of closeness from institutions in facing the new challenges that the wine sector must overcome in this historic period of deep change. All of this comes with the awareness that Italian know-how, the momentum of wine tourism and Italian Cooking as a Unesco World Heritage asset can be powerful allies in overcoming a complex phase and looking ahead with optimism. This is the “sentiment” in the air at “OperaWine”, the prestigious tasting event which acts as the prologue to Vinitaly 2026, dedicated to the leading Italian wine companies in the United States, selected by the renowned US magazine “Wine Spectator” for Veronafiere. The event is taking place today in Verona, at the Gallerie Mercatali, on the eve of the most important Italian wine fair (April 12th - 15th).

The protagonists are 150 Italian wineries, which “Wine Spectator” itself has divided into “Legacy Icons” (31 wineries present at every edition, “producers who, thanks to consistent attention to qualitative excellence in their products, have had a historic impact on Italian wine”), “Classics” (69 producers who are “leaders in their regions, with an important quality track record”), and “New Voices” (50 wineries “founded from 1990 onward, selected for their ability to ensure quality, innovation and the continuous evolution of Italian wine”), all ambassadors of “Italian drinking culture” worldwide.

While Gianni Bruno, dg of Veronafiere, recalled that “this is a special edition, the No. 15” of “OperaWine”, cutting the ribbon together with Alison Napjus (who, in a face to face interview with WineNews, reaffirmed the US love for Italian wine) and Bruce Sanderson, senior editor of “Wine Spectator”, the magazine executive editor of the American magazine Jeffery Lindenmuth, emphasized the role and importance of the new generation of Italian winemakers. As per tradition, they are also the protagonists of the April 2026 cover that “Wine Spectator” has dedicated to Italy wine scene, released during the days of Vinitaly. Also Bruce Sanderson underlined that “15 years have passed since “OperaWine” was conceived and first staged in the 2012 edition, with the presentation of 100 excellent wineries. Today, “OperaWine” is an iconic event in Italy -and the only one that “Wine Spectator” organizes outside the Usa, ed - which has expanded as its prestige has grown, and we at “Wine Spectator” have deepened our ties with the Italian wine community”. Alison Napjus focused on this year innovations: “with the 2026 edition, we have evolved the format to highlight different aspects of Italian wine, selecting the high-quality wineries invited to “OperaWine” with three categories in mind: “Legacy Icon”, “Classic” and “New Voices”. Each year we would like to spotlight a new theme for this third group (New Voices, ed), Bruce and I are already thinking about the theme for 2027”.

Three ministers from the Meloni government attended “OperaWine”, from the Minister of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida, to the Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso, but also the newly appointed Minister of Tourism Gianmarco Mazzi. But, they will not be the only representatives of Italian institutions awaited at Vinitaly 2026 - from Agriculture Commissioner Christophe Hansen, to Antonella Sberna, vicepresident Eu Parliament, from Lorenzo Fontana, president of the Chamber, to Gian Marco Centinaio, vicepresident of the Senate, from vice Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani, to Ministers of Culture Alessandro Giuli and of Infrastructures Matteo Salvini, from vice Minister of Economy Maurzio Leo to undersecretary of State to Ministry of the Interior Emanuele Prisco - and, not by chance, Federico Bricolo, president of Veronafiere, stressed the closeness of institutions, addressing the attending producers: “there is a strong desire to be here with you and to support the wine sector. We had no difficulty asking the ministers to attend. We are ready for Vinitaly with the excellence of our producers”.

Matteo Zoppas, President of Ita - Italian Trade Agency, recalled that “the wine world is going through a particular moment. As Ice, we have a duty to stand alongside producers to help them overcome difficulties. The Government is supporting companies; a wine policy roundtable has led to concrete commitments and resources”.

The Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso highlighted that “Vinitaly is Italy showcase. Wine, for Italy, is culture; it is the sign of our civilization, a symbol of made in Italy, but also a very important component of our exports, which I hope will continue to grow even in the markets that are about to open. And, then, there is wine tourism: tourists have increased by 18%, and credit for this growth must also be given to the food and wine experience”.

The importance of wine tourism was also emphasized by the newly appointed Minister of Tourism Gianmarco Mazzi, who has a special bond with Vinitaly, being from Verona. “Tourism is an extremely important sector; it accounts for 13% of GDP and has an impact of 240 billion euros. I will focus on wine tourism: bringing tourists to wineries is culturally important but also economically significant, thanks to the direct sales channel”.

The closing remarks were entrusted to the Minister of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida, who reiterated the central role of Vinitaly and Veronafiere in Italy and worldwide. “Verona is the global reference point for wine. Wine is at the heart of Italian Cooking, whose element of conviviality was crucial to its Unesco recognition. But conviviality without wine is difficult to achieve. Three years ago we proposed art; this year we thought of what may be the largest bottle of wine in the world, inside which there is Italy itself, and of a show which will tell the story of wine. At Vinitaly, unlike other trade fairs, wine is not just sold, it is discussed and reflected upon”.

Focus - 150 wineries selected by “Wine Spectator ” for “OperaWine” 2026

Legacy Icons

Masciarelli

Feudi di San Gregorio

Mastroberardino Agricola

Livio Felluga

Famiglia Cotarella

Ca’ del Bosco

Nino Negri

Umani Ronchi

Aldo Conterno

Giuseppe Mascarello & Figlio

Paolo Scavino

Tormaresca Tenuta Bocca di Lupo

Donnafugata

Planeta

Tasca D’almerita

Ferrari Trento

Antinori

Castellare di Castellina

Castello di Ama

Castello di Volpaia

Fèlsina

Fontodi

Marchesi Frescobaldi

Mazzei

Ornellaia

Tenuta San Guido

Lungarotti

Allegrini

Masi Agricola

Pieropan

Zenato

Classics

D’Angelo

Borgo del Tiglio

Jermann

Marco Felluga Russiz Superiore

Vie di Romans

Liguria Lvnae Bosoni

Arpepe

Bellavista

Guido Berlucchi

Marche Bisci

Marche Garofoli

Braida di Giacomo Bologna

Cavallotto

Ceretto

Cogno

Elio Altare

G.B. Burlotto

G.D. Vajra

Giacomo Borgogno & Figli

Marchesi di Gresy

Massolino

Oddero Poderi e Cantine

Pio Cesare

Pira Chiara Boschis

Produttori del Barbaresco

Ratti

Roagna

Sandrone

Vietti

Argiolas

Tenute Sella & Mosca

Benanti

Duca di Salaparuta

Passopisciaro

Tenuta delle Terre Nere

Cantina Terlano

Elena Walch

J. Hofstätter

St. Michael-Eppan Winery

Tenuta San Leonardo

Altesino

Argiano

Biondi-Santi

Boscarelli

Canalicchio di Sopra

Caprili

Carpineto

Casanova di Neri

Castello Banfi

Castello di Albola

Castello di Monsanto

Castello Romitorio

Eredi Fuligni

Fattoria Le Pupille

Il Poggione

Isole E Olena

Le Macchiole

Ricasoli

Rocca delle Macìe

Siro Pacenti

Valdicava

Antinori Castello della Sala

Arnaldo Caprai

Tabarrini

Bertani

Nino Franco

Roberto Anselmi

Romano Dal Forno

Tedeschi

New Voices

La Valentina

Elena Fucci

Colli di Lapio

Galardi

Quintodecimo

San Salvatore 19.88

Terre di Valter

Chiara Condello

Bastianich

Liguria Terenzuola

Liguria Terre Bianche

Villa Bucci

Catabbo

Ca’viola

Mauro Veglio

Trediberri

Felline

Gianfranco Fino

Masseria Li Veli

Agripunica

Ammura (Tommasi Family Estates)

Arianna Occhipinti

F. Tornatore

Feudo Maccari

Feudo Montoni

Giovanni Rosso

Graci

Pietradolce

Maso Martis

Argentiera

Biserno

Grattamacco

Il Molino di Grace

Ipsus

Istine

Lamole di Lamole

Le Chiuse

Podere Salicutti

Poggio al Tesoro

Riecine

Rocca di Frassinello

Rocca di Montegrossi

San Filippo

Tenuta di Arceno

Tenuta di Trinoro

Tolaini

Tenuta Castelbuono

Biancavigna

Gerardo Cesari

Zýmē

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