From South Tyrol to Trentino with Moncalisse: the Walch family producer of “two worlds”

Two neighboring wine worlds, Trentino and South Tyrol, yet quite independent. The first is increasingly more focused on the “mountain sparkling wines” of Trentodoc, but also on distinctive red wines based mainly on Teroldego, Marzemino, and Schiava, the latter is increasingly more a land of great still white wines (but not only), strongly aiming for longevity. Cases of producers operating in both territories are extremely rare, except for a few linked to the cooperation. This is why the investment in Trentodoc by Elena Walch winery, one of the symbols of high-quality South Tyrol wine, which have recently inaugurated Moncalisse, a winery at 600 meters above sea level on the slopes of Monte Calisio, a ridge of significant geological and historical importance northeast of Trento, makes headlines. A project that is “the result of the vision and commitment of sisters Julia and Karoline Walch, members of the historic South Tyrol winemaking family, which already in its name reflects the soul of the place from which it comes from, Monte Calisio. The terrain - wih vineyards extending for a total of 12 hectares - combines with the cool climate typical of high-altitude vineyards, surrounded by the Trentino mountains representing the ideal terroir for creating exceptional sparkling wines”. Moncalisse is an autonomous entity within the Walch family, with its own name and identity which are distinct from the Elena Walch brand, a testament to the desire to open a new chapter dedicated exclusively to Trentodoc.

“It is a dream which came true: when we saw the land in 2016, it was love at first sight. We immediately understood it was the perfect place to create one of the most authentic and refined expressions of Trentodoc. The altitude, geological variety, and cool microclimate are ideal conditions for producing structured, precise, and age-worthy Metodo Classico sparkling wines”, explain Julia and Karoline Walch. Who add: “one detail struck us deeply, the presence within the vineyards of the so-called Coppelle, rock carvings dating back to the Bronze and Iron Ages, linked to esoteric symbols and sacred rites. These millenary signs give the place a unique symbolic and cultural dimension. For us, they represent a powerful message: this has been an extraordinary territory since ancient times. With Moncalisse, we want to continue the dialogue between time and land, reinterpreting it in a contemporary key”.

Moncalisse first winemaker, explains the company, is Stefano Bolognani who brings great dedication, extreme precision, and deep expertise to his work. Enthusiastic about the quality of the local grapes, which allow the creation of wines with intense minerality and salinity combined with elegant fruit freshness, Bolognani signs two Riserva wines with a strong and precise identity. Later, Odilon de Varine, renowned winemaker from the Champagne region, joined the project as facilitator and guide: “participating in the birth of Moncalisse was not really a challenge - affirms Odilon - because the premises were excellent, starting with the vineyard featuring old vines, fundamental for giving complexity and depth to the wine; then the experienced winemaker, the family, the history. It was rather about living an exciting new adventure together with Julia, Karoline, and Stefano to achieve ambitious goals: together, we created a perfect alchemy that projects new milestones into the future for interpreting Trentodoc”.

Moncalisse vineyards are planted exclusively with Chardonnay and Pinot Noir. The heart of the estate is a “noble parcel” of one hectare, characterized by old Chardonnay vines facing south and still trained using the pergola system thanks to careful restoration by the current owners. “The winery vineyards are conceived as a protected, silent place - still explains a note - arisen to celebrate the union between technical expertise and absolute love for the land and its peculiarities. Here, the wine can fully develop its identity thanks to a sustainability-oriented approach, starting with biodiversity preservation. The microclimate features strong temperature variations between day and night, favored by ascending currents from the surrounding mountains, which bring an afternoon breeze from the southwest. In winter, Lake Caldonazzo mitigates harsh temperatures”.

The project debuted with two Trentodoc wines, Montis Arcentarie Blanc de Blancs Extra Brut Riserva 2017, produced from a noble parcel of old Chardonnay vines and named after the silver mines that characterized Monte Calisio in the Middle Ages (vinified in steel with a small part in barrique, aged on the lees in bottle for 80 months, disgorged in January 2025), and Millesimato Extra Brut Riserva 2019, also from estate vineyards (56 months of bottle aging on the lees, 80% steel fermentation and 20% in barrique). “We are a young and dynamic reality driven by the desire to experiment and enhance the character of each vintage and individual parcel - conclude Julia and Karoline Walch - in the future, Moncalisse will introduce capsule collections aimed at surprising wine lovers by revealing the infinite potential of Moncalisse”.

The vision of deep roots in the territory, further explain the Walch sisters, also finds expression in the architecture of the new underground winery, scheduled to open in spring 2026 in the heart of the vineyard. The project also includes a bistro and wine shop designed to welcome visitors in a space which combines hospitality and identity. “Signed by Val Gardena architect David Stuflesser together with partner Nadia Moroder, the building stands out for its harmonious curves, fluid lines, and underground volumes that reinterpret in a contemporary key the round, soft shapes already present in the landscape and historical memory of the place. With a visual and conceptual reference to the ancient Coppelle - carved into stone and still present in the vineyard - as well as to the “white pearls”, i.e. the bubbles, a coherent architectural language arose, capable of uniting past and present, matter and vision. Moreover, the winery inspired the Moncalisse logo which reflects its circular and symbolic aesthetics: inspired by the architectural plan of the winery seen from above, the logo represents a double shape recalling the letter M for Moncalisse and the symbolic intertwining of the project founders, sisters Julia and Karoline. A simple yet meaningful graphic symbol which encapsulates Moncalisse deep identity: origin and ambition, precision and depth, past and future”.

