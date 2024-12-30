From the Dolomites to Etna: the “Wines of the Year 2024: Italy” according to Uk magazine “Decanter”

From the vineyards climbing on the Dolomites to those scrambling on Etna passing through the classicism of Langhe, Bolgheri, Valpolicella, and Montalcino, and through the historical importance of Marsala: the list of “Wines of the Year 2024: Italy” of Uk magazine “Decanter”, signed by Italy Regional Editor James Button.

Sparkling wines are the starting point, great protagonists of the celebrations, and with a cornerstone of Italian sparkling wine such as Riserva Lunelli 2009 by Ferrari, Trentodoc of absolute prestige signed by the winery of reference of the territory. Then, it is the turn of Tuscany, first with Montalcino, with two qualitative references of the territory, i.e. Brunello di Montalcino 2019 by Poggio di Sotto, winery belonging to ColleMassari Group of Claudio Tipa, and Brunello di Montalcino 2019 by historical Conti Costanti. And, the most shining star of Bolgheri territory doesn’t miss, i.e. Sassicaia 2021 by Tenuta San Guido, the winery-myth of the Incisa della Rocchetta family.

But, flying to Langhe, and in one of its most famous crues with Barolo Monvigliero 2020 by G. B. Burlotto, na ame among those which marked the history of the territory, as well as San Leonardo Vigneti delle Dolomiti 2019 by Tenuta San Leonardo is an anthology wine, pearl of Guerrieri Gonzaga family. Etna can’t miss, a territory that is not an innovation anymore, but an affirmed reality in Italian wine with one of its most celebrated wineries, i.e. Girolamo Russo with Etna Rosso Feudo 2022, for then going to Valpolicella, the great red wine territory of Veneto with wines of two top brands, i.e. Amarone della Valpolicella Classico 2019 by Allegrini, and single vineyard Ognisanti di Novare Valpolicella Classico Superiore 2020 by Bertani, of Group Angelini Wines & Estates.

With a peculiar closing coming from Sicily and talks about history with Semisecco Superiore Riserva Marsala 2001 by Florio (today belonging to Duca di Salaparuta Group), a recall of the route that, between Marsala and London, saw the famous Sicilian wine sailing towards the Uk, starting from the end of the Eighteenth century by the will of English merchant John Woodhouse.

Copyright © 2000/2025