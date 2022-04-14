From wine glasses to solidarity: from “Vinitaly 2022” 100,000 euros to the refugees from Ukraine

From the great tastings of “Vinitaly 2022”, and not only, also more than 100,000 euros arrived in solidarity in favor of organizations such as the Italian Caritas for the support of Ukrainian refugees. All the proceeds from the Veronafiere tastings (80,000 euros) were donated to charity. As well as the 22,500 euros, collected in the charity auction “Vini per la Pace”, signed by the Consortiums of Brunello di Montalcino, Chianti Classico and Bolgheri, led by Fabrizio Bindocci, Albiera Antinori and Giovanni Manetti, with the director of Sotheby’s Italia, Filippo Lotti, who sent under the hammer over 30 great lots (with, among others, magnums of Brunello di Montalcino Biondi Santi 2015, of Brunello Montalcino Ciacci Piccolomini d’Aragona 2015, of Tenuta San Guido Bolgheri Sassicaia 1999, a double magnum of Ornellaia 2011, and rarities such as a bottle of Chianti Classico 1958 from Badia a Coltibuono and a Chianti Classico 1969 from Monsanto), which went to the Diocesan Caritas of Siena-Colle Val d’Elsa-Montalcino.

“We would never have imagined an edition of Vinitaly outside the pandemic tunnel but inside that of war - explains Maurizio Danese, president of Veronafiere - a dramatic scenario that questions us and does not leave us indifferent. That is why Veronafiere has decided to support Caritas initiatives. A gesture of solidarity and brotherhood that we hope will bring up the hope and dialogue for a ceasefire in the shortest time possible”. “It is our moral duty, for us who have the privilege of living in a region that has always been a champion of peace and in a context in which wine has always been an aggregator of sociality and a symbol of peace - declares Fabrizio Bindocci, president of the Consortium del Vino Montalcino – organize ourselves and try to offer help and “accompany” on a path of integration, for those who are suffering from a war, unimaginable in our times”.

