Gaja, Ornellaia, Monteverro, G.B. Burlotto, Antinori: top Italian wineries for “Bww” 2025

Gaja, a symbol of the great wines of Langa; Ornellaia, one of the jewels of Bolgheri belonging to the Frescobaldi Group; Monteverro, a young winery on the Tuscan Coast; G.B. Burlotto, a historic name in Barolo, and Marchesi Antinori, one of the most historic and prestigious names in Italian wine: these are the Italian wineries most highly rated in the “BWW 2025 - Best Wine of the World Competition” 2025, signed by “Tasting Book”, which gathered over 3.3 million votes on more than 19,000 wines and hundreds of wineries from 449,000 wine experts across 129 countries worldwide. The 2025 ranking sees Pétrus 2020 by Château Petrus, one of Bordeaux icons, chosen as “Best Wine of the World”; Vintage Champagne Salon 2012 by Salon as “Best Champagne of the World”; E. Guigal, an icon of the Rhône Valley, as “Best Winery of the Year” globally; Monteverro as “Best New Winery of the Year”; and Nick Gislason, winemaker of the Californian label Screaming Eagle, as “Best Winemaker of the World”.

Among the wines, other Italian excellences were also awarded. Among the best red wines in the world judged as “Platinum,” meaning between 98 and 100 points, there is Masseto 2020, one of the most renowned Italian wines at major international auctions, while, among the “Gold” wines, rated 96-97 points out of 100, there are Sassicaia 2021 by Tenuta San Guido, the most famous Italian wine worldwide, together with Solaia 2020, one of Antinori flagship wines; still together with Barolo Sperss 2018 by Gaja, wine among the symbols of the denomination; and Monteverro 2019 by Monteverro (which also places its Chardonnay 2019 among the “Gold” white wines).

A classification, that of the Best Wine of the World Competition which, according to the organizers, awarded only 0.1% of all wines that were voted.

