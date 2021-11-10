Giro d’Italia 2022, the wine stage will be in the mountains: here is the “Sforzato Wine Stage”

A breathtaking stage in the Dolomites, with the peaks of Goletto Cadino at almost 2000 meters, which in 1998 was the scene of the victorious ride of the “pirate” Marco Pantani in Montecampione, and the Mortirolo Pass, 200 kilometers, starting from Salò and arriving in Aprica, with the pink caravan surrounded by the crown of heroic vineyards, clinging to the high mountain terraces of Valtellina. It will be the “Sforzato Wine Stage”, therefore, in 2022, the wine stage of the Giro d’Italia, which is being unveiled in these days, edition n. 105 that will be on stage (starting from Budapest) from May 6 to May 29 (with arrival in Verona). A tribute to the most famous wine of the Valtellina, therefore, a peculiar expression of Nebbiolo, which strengthens the bond between the great wine territories and the “Pink Race”, one of the most important in the world, and which already in 2021 gave fans one of the most spectacular stages of the Giro ever, among the vineyards and on the white roads of Montalcino, for the “Brunello Wine Stage” which saw the Swiss Mauro Schmid triumph, in front of 780 million spectators from all over the world. The Giro d’Italia’s journey through wine territories has been a success and continues, with the many places visited each year by the caravan that crosses a country like Italy where the vineyard is a “constituent part” of the landscape at every latitude (this year there will be, for example, the Sicilian stages between Avola and Etna, there will also be a return to the land of Prosecco, with arrival in Treviso, for example), and with the various “Wine Stages” which, over the years, have featured Barolo and Barbaresco, in the Langhe, Chianti Classico, Montefalco, the land of Sagrantino, and then Franciacorta, passing through the Romagna of Sangiovese or the Prosecco Hills of Conegliano and Valdobbiadene, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Copyright © 2000/2021