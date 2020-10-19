Giro d’Italia broadcasted the Prosecco Hills of Conegliano and Valdobbiadene worldwide

The time trial awarded to the world champion specialist, Filippo Ganna, and the images of the cyclists who paraded through the vineyards in the beauty of the Prosecco di Conegliano and Valdobbiadene hills were broadcasted to the world. Once again, the combination Giro d’ Italia-wine territories was totally spot on, helping to narrate, especially in a complicated period like the one we are experiencing, the territories to enthusiasts from all over the world. On October 17th, during the “Prosecco Superiore Wine Stage” time trial between Conegliano and Valdobbiadene, one hundred and sixty eight countries were able to admire the beautiful sceneries set among the vineyards of Conegliano, Valdobbiadene, San Pietro di Feletto, the Muro di Cà del Poggio, Refrontolo, Pieve di Soligo, Farra di Soligo, Col San Martino, Guia and San Pietro di Barbozza.

“On behalf of the Consortium for the Protection of Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco DOCG, we again want to emphasize our pride to have hosted such an important stage of the Giro d'Italia bicycle race”, said president Innocente Nardi, “and I thank all those who worked for so many, especially the Veneto Region, the Municipalities and their volunteers, sponsors, local institutions and the population. I am sure that seeing the athletes passing through has given two-wheel enthusiasts the opportunity to be fascinated by our viticulture territory, which has been on the list of UNESCO World Heritage sites since 2019. We are sure that athletes and spectators alike have been captivated by the care we take in our hills, entrusted to the wisdom of the winemakers of Conegliano and Valdobbiadene. This stage of the race was another opportunity to consolidate the identity and value of Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG”.

“This stage of the Giro d'Italia”, commented Marina Montedoro, president of the Colline del Prosecco di Conegliano and Valdobbiadene Association, “was an opportunity to show our territory in all its beauty to 168 countries connected worldwide, which were able to admire the incredible landscape that was the background of the time trial stage, between Conegliano and Valdobbiadene. It was an international launch of the UNESCO site of the Prosecco Hills, the first targeted action of a long-term project that aims to protect and enhance it in Italy and abroad. The anti Covid-19 restrictions and preventive measures certainly made everything more complicated, but the entire event was guaranteed in total safety. This territory has very much to offer in terms of culture, nature, food and wine, as well as traditions and values”, concluded president Montedoro, “and we will continue to work to make it stand out and to spread our valuable heritage. We have already begun to map and trace hiking routes, as well as to lay the foundations for redevelopment projects, which will increase accommodation facilities, all in the name of sustainability and safeguarding the area. We want to network and involve those who live and love these areas. Further, we will soon be launching a new initiative to invite citizens to become an active part of the protection project. It is only thanks to the collaboration of everyone that this area can be preserved and enhanced in the best possible way”.

“This stage of the race was important because it represented a positive signal for the rebirth of our territory”, declared the Mayor of Conegliano, Fabio Chies and the Mayor of Valdobbiadene, Luciano Fregonese. “We are very pleased to have welcomed the pink caravan to our extraordinary territory”.

