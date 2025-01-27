“Grandi Langhe”: “Piemonte” on the label. The “Menzione Geografica Allargata” project is now underway

Piedmont is definitely one of the most important wine regions in the world. Some of its most famous denominations are well known all over the world; for instance, Barolo, Barbaresco, Roero, Barbera del Monferrato, Asti, Alta Langa, and Gavi, while others, in a Region that boasts 60 PDO wines, of which 19 are DOCG and 41 DOC, are not, remaining only regionally known. The old adage, there is strength in unity is the basis, and considering that Piedmont is a well-known “brand” in the wine world, synonymous with wine quality, it is also clear why the Consortiums that protect all these denominations are united in supporting the project to create an “Expanded Geographical Mention” that will also put the mention “Piemonte” on the label. The producers of all the denominations will have the option to choose, of course. It is a far-sighted idea, which was developed in the Region where Additional Geographical Mentions of denominations were first applied in Italy. First of all Barbaresco and then in Barolo, and the path was followed, some years later, by other Italian denominations. The first promoters of the project are Piemonte Land, the association that brings together all the wine Consortia of Piedmont, led by Francesco Monchiero, the Consortium of Barolo Barbaresco Alba Langhe and Dogliani, Ettore Germano, and the Consortium of Roero, Massimo Damonte, and the Councilor for Agriculture of the Piedmont Region, Paolo Bongioanni, who talked to WineNews about the project, at the “Grandi Langhe e il Piemonte del Vino” event, which took place on January 27-28th, at the Officine Grandi Riparazioni (OGR), in Turin, and where more than 500 wineries from all over the Region participated.

“We would like to thank the Consortiums of Barolo and Roero that created “Grandi Langhe”, the event at which all the other denominations of Piedmont participated. This is the first answer to “why” we have created the “Menzione Geografica Allargata” project. The Region can boast many denominations already well known around the world”, Francesco Monchiero, president of Piemonte Land, explained, “while there are others not yet known, and the name Piemonte on the label strengthens everyone. The path to get there requires a basic agreement between all the existent Consortiums, after which they will all need to meet to discuss and modify the specifications”.

“Piedmont wine can boast world famous denominations, but not all of them are, therefore, the mention Piemonte identifies a Region that is well known because it has been making excellent wines for many years. We must all join forces to enhance all our productions. The mention “Piemonte” on the label does not take anything away from anyone, rather it adds something for everyone, as well as offering a diversity of additional communication keys”, Sergio Germano, president of the Consorzio del Barolo Barbaresco Alba Langhe e Dogliani, added.

“Piedmont wine must work as a group. MGA Piemonte on the label is that extra added value available to everyone, which will increase communication possibilities and the work of unity among the denominations. It will be optional for producers, but we believe that many will join, immediately”, Massimo Damonte, president of the Consorzio del Roero, commented.

“Hundreds of thousands of bottles of wine from our denominations go all over the world. They are an extraordinary vehicle to promote the territory, and the “Piemonte” brand, because that is what it is, on the label, becomes more and more fundamental. The excellent Piedmont wines tell the story of the Region and also become the driving force of the many typical regional products, PDO, PGI, and more, as our Region represents 25% of the Italian total”, Paolo Bongioanni Councilor for Agriculture of the Piedmont Region, underlined, and who wholeheartedly supports the project.

The “Expanded Geographical Mention”, for Piedmont, would further enhance what is already an enormous wine heritage. We are talking about 44.471 hectares of vineyards, almost 7% of the Italian total, including the wine-growing landscapes of Langhe-Roero and Monferrato, an acknowledged UNESCO World Heritage Site. Furthermore, the 2024 production is estimated at over 2.25 million hectoliters, of which 2.1 (93%) are PDO, and the production value (2023 data) is 1.2 billion euros, out of a total of 9 billion euros for all of Italy. The export value in 2023 was 1.18 billion euros, equal to 15.3% of the total value in Italy, while according to ISTAT data covering the first 10 months of 2024 is line with last year. The name “Piemonte” on the label will help enhance and grow the heritage even more.

