Grandi Marchi: “Gruppo Giovani” is looking to the future. Guide by Federica Boffa (Pio Cesare)

In times of great change, the big Italian wine company groups are also changing their tune and looking to the future. Like the Istituto del Vino Italiano di Qualità Grandi Marchi, which joins together 18 of the most prestigious names in Italian wine (Alois Lageder, Ambrogio and Giovanni Folonari Tenute, Antinori, Argiolas, Ca’ del Bosco, Carpenè Malvolti, Tenuta Col d’Orcia, Donnafugata, Jermann, Lungarotti, Masi, Mastroberardino, Michele Chiarlo, Pio Cesare, Rivera, Tasca d’Almerita, Tenuta San Guido and Umani Ronchi), and has just given life to its “Youth Group”. The very young Federica Boffa (at the helm of the historic winery in Alba, following the untimely death of the great Italian winemaker, Pio Boffa) will lead the group whose mission will be to act as a reference point for the new generation of associate winemaking families. The mission includes creating not only opportunities for meeting, comparing, training and exchanging experiences, but also opportunities to foster aggregation and promote growth, and also actively participating, among other things, in events dedicated to the various International markets. In other words, designing the future. This is one of the innovations that developed upon the renewal of corporate offices. Piero Mastroberardino has been confirmed at the head of the Institute and he will have two entrepreneurs who are references of Italian wine and their territories: Alberto Tasca, at the helm of the Sicilian Tasca d’Almerita, and Michele Bernetti, head of Umani Ronchi, the reference winery of Le Marche wine. Further, the pioneer, Piero Antinori has been confirmed honorary president of the Great Wine Brands, while new features include streamlining the Board of Directors, but also creating a “steering committee”, which will have the task of defining strategies and guideline actions of the Institute in and outside National borders.

“It is an excellent group of enlightened entrepreneurs who love their work”, said Piero Mastroberardino, “and they have very clear ideas about the present and the future. This facilitates the task of the presidency and acts as a stimulus to give shape and substance to the constant commitment that has been made to strengthen our presence on International markets and promote Italian fine wines around the world. This phase will be demanding since we are still dealing with the challenges linked to the Pandemic and the changes it is causing on the International scene. It will be, however, at the same time, an opportunity to put creativity, spirit of initiative, and the skills of those who do business and are constantly engaged in creating and distributing value for their territories, to good use. The work carried out by the major brands in recent years has been a fundamental contribution, both in reference to International scenarios as well as within National borders. Made in Italy walks on the legs of small and medium-sized family businesses”, concluded Mastroberardino, “and today, more than ever, safeguarding Made in Italy wine, considering its undisputed value, its history and its people, is now in the hands of our young people. Now it is up to their ability to insert and integrate themselves into the management of our companies, so they can combine their creative skills and attitudes to the successful paths of previous generations, and the teamwork that stimulates our daily activities. They will have the task of safeguarding this heritage, and we will have the task of providing them with all the possible tools to do so. Our Institute represents some of the oldest wine families in Italy; therefore, this mission is even more meaningful. These are the reasons that have led us to set up the Youth Group, to encourage exchanging experiences and stimulating moments of discussion on issues related to family business management as well as broader topics that are grafted onto future social, economic and cultural scenarios. The first mandate of the newly established IGM Youth Group has been entrusted to one of the most promising players for the future of the sector, Federica Boffa Pio, who I am sure will be able to take her first steps in this cradle of positive energy in the best possible way”.

