Harvest effect: stocks drop in Italian cellars. But they still remain high

Stocks in Italian cellars are falling compared to 2022, due to one of the poorest harvests ever, 2023, which, pending final data, will see production stand at 38-40 million hectoliters, down de -20/-24% compared to 2022, according to Assoenologi, Ismea and Unione Italiana Vini (Uiv). But despite this, in barrels, vats, barriques and cellars of Italy, stocks remain high, putting together more than 59.2 million hectoliters of wine. Thus states the latest edition of “Cantina Italia” by Icqrf, with data updated to December 31, 2023. With a negative balance, on the same 2022 figure, of -8.7% for wines, -32.5% for musts, and -57.6% for new wines still in fermentation.

A bulletin that, like its predecessors, tells, therefore, of declining but high stocks and substantial “immobility” in the distribution of the stocks themselves.

59.3% of the wine is held in northern regions, mainly in the Veneto region. 55.3% is PDO, 26.7 % to PGI, and the rest between varietal and table wines, and with 20 PDOs and PGIs, out of the total 526 in Italy, amounting to 58.7% of the stock. With Prosecco Doc putting together 6.1 million hectoliters, 12.7% of the PDO and PGI wines held in Italy, ahead of Igt Puglia with 2.3 million hectoliters, and following between the 1.7 of Igt Salento and Doc Sicilia and the 1.2 million hectoliters of Chianti Docg, come Doc delle Venezie, Igt Toscana, Igt Veneto, Igt Terre Siciliane, Montepulciano d’Abruzzo and Igt Rubicone. While among the 932,176 hectoliters of Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Docg and 531,023 of Valpolicella Ripasso are Chianti Classico Docg, Igt Veronese, Igt Emilia, Primitivo di Manduria, Franciacorta Docg, Doc Trentino and Barolo.

