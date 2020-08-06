Here is the wine of Brunello Cucinelli: four varieties, one label, signed Riccardo Cotarella

The vineyard, and of course the wine, signed by Riccardo Cotarella, one of the most successful Italian winemakers, president of the Italian Oenologists and the Union Internationale des Enologues, as the flagship of an impressive project, born years ago to reconnect one of the most important entrepreneurs of Italian fashion, Brunello Cucinelli, to his homeland, Umbria. Where the king of cashmere returned to the beauty of the past Solomeo, a small town just a few kilometers from Perugia, where Cucinelli’s entrepreneurial adventure began, and its outskirts: 100 hectares of countryside restored to Renaissance splendor, among olive trees and, of course, vineyards, which have characterized the Umbrian landscape for centuries.

A different story from the others, more than a simple investment, that of Brunello Cucinelli is the closing of a circle, at the end of which there are seven hectares planted with Sangiovese, Montepulciano, Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon, bred according to the most modern viticultural systems, to bring to the cellar, after a very strict selection, perfect grapes, from which wine of great quality and aging capacity will be born.

The first vintage, 2018, will most likely arrive on the market in 2021: a single label, at least for now, in the bottle after a single passage in new wood, of absolute value. And that, in the coming days, will be unveiled by Brunello Cucinelli and Riccardo Cotarella.

