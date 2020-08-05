Hot July at Christie’s: Giacosa, Conterno and Sassicaia shine in London

July ended with fireworks at Christie’s wine auctions, which, in just a few days, brought two respectable collections under the hammer, one online, between 16 and 31 July, with bottles from one of the most important collections in the world, that of Benjamin Ichinose, which raised $2.3 million, the other in London, on 28 July, capable of doing even better: £2.6 million. It is here, in the British capital, that the fine wines of the Belpaese have distinguished themselves, with truly significant awards. Starting from the top lot, among the Italian ones, the 12 bottles of Barolo Le Rocche del Falletto di Serralunga d’Alba Riserva 2004 by Bruno Giacosa, sold at £7,963. Well also the 12 bottles of Barolo Le Rocche del Falletto Riserva 2007, also by Bruno Giacosa, awarded at £3,920. And again, the Barolo Monfortino Riserva 2010 by Giacomo Conterno, always on the crest of the wave: two magnums awarded at £3,675, three bottles sold at £2,695. Very well also the Sassicaia, with two bottles of 1985 that reached 2,695 pounds, while 12 bottles of Masseto 1994 reached 4,900 pounds. In absolute terms, however, Burgundy increasingly stands out: in London, at the top six magnums of Vosne-Romanée Cros Parantoux 1996 by Henri Jayer, at £183,750, followed by the six magnums of La Tâche 1999 by Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, at £74,725, and the three bottles of Musigny 2005 by Domaine Leroy, awarded at £73,500. For the collection of Benjamin Ichinose (where not even an Italian bottle appeared, ed), among the top lots the Jeroboam of Romanée-Conti 1970 of the Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, sold for $ 75,000, 6 bottles of Cuvée Vieilles Vignes Musigny 1971 de Vogüé at $ 43,750 and a magnum of Château Trotanoy 1961, sold at $ 21,250.

