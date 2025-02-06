Iconic wine meets history and art honoring the legends of the territory: “Barolo Wall” arises

From Juliette Colbert, and Carlo Tancredi Falletti, protagonists of the birth of modern Barolo (in 1807, Marchese Falletti married the French noble who was the first to realize the potential of Nebbiolo) to Paolo Desana, Piedmontese senator (from Casale Monferrato), born in 1918, and “father of the Doc” thanks to law decree 930/1963 which changed the history of wine; from Michelangelo Abbado, violinist forefather of a famous dynasty of musicians and artists, represented with his wife Maria Carmela Savagnone to Luigi Einaudi, honored with wife Donna Ida Pellegrini while walking smiling through the hills of Langhe, the first President of the Italian Republic from 1948 to 1955, and producer of forward-looking wine to Dogliani so that to found, in far 1897, what is today Poderi Luigi Einaudi. And, who, during his time spent in Rome, he didn’t lose any harvest. And, then, Giacomo Morra, the creator of Fiera Internazionale del Tartufo - International Alba White Truffle Fair, excellence of which he is considered as the “king”, and of “Tartufo dell’anno” - “The truffle of the year”, the recognition linking the “jewel of the earth” to men and women famous worldwide which changed Alba history, and another great mind, that of Adriano Olivetti, a visionary entrepreneur, founder of the first Italian factory of typewriters which brought his name. They are the protagonists of the seven large panels, each one made up of nine large-format prints, positioned along the street conducting to the center of Barolo, the Piedmontese municipality known all over the world for the homonymous wine, one of the most prestigious and iconic ones at an international level. The artistic installation created by street artist Jargon, and by the same municipality of Barolo is “Barolo Wall”, which promotes equality, respect, and social change with Epson, who supported the project with the technology of digital press contributing to give visibility to the Piedmontese territory. “Barolo Wall” is a narration through images, 100 meters long, 3 meters high, and entirely outside replying to the urban necessity to embellish the entry street to the municipality paying homage and valorizing personalities who gave prestige to this territory in various social, entrepreneurial, and artistic sectors. The result is an exposition of boards “coming out” from the wall to become “pop art” reproductions. Artist Jargon created these boards to narrate histories, events, or even single episodes of life. Moreover, specific symbolism which is common all throughout the boards is present. This is the case of the decorative element built by a graphical elaboration of the dome of the International Space Station Iss which was built exactly in Piedmont, in Turin, and present in the bottle of Paolo Desana, in the scarf of Juliette, and in the dress of Adriano Olivetti.

“Color – declared Jargon, the street artist who created Barolo Wall – is fundamental for this installation. We highlighted that, we gave strength to it because it could transfer meanings and values to the artwork”. Renato Sangalli (Epson Italia) added that: “we are happy to having supported “Barolo Wall” in this challenge: our technology of digital press enables a very high quality reproduction, precise in details, and in the nuances also on materials such as forex. This choice allowed the artist to express in an original way, and to create digital artworks by the shades capable of luring the attention of visitors, also international ones. Another strength lies in our inks which are very resistant to atmospheric events, an indispensable aspect for these outdoor boards which have to last in time”.

