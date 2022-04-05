Illy, 2021 budget at 101.3 million euros for the Polo del Gusto. With the growth of all brands

2021 was a year of significant growth for Italian wine and quality food and wine in general. And, among the many authoritative confirmations of this macro trend, comes that of Polo del Gusto, the sub-holding of the Illy Group that groups together all the extra-coffee brands, approved the balance sheet for the year 2021, which for the first time exceeded 100 million in turnover, marking a +36% compared to 2020, and a +13% compared to 2019.

A performance common to all the brands in the Pole, which “closed the year with positive results and growth: the most remarkable figures”, explains an official note, “concern the Group’s leading companies, in particular, Dammann Frères (the historic French tea maison), which closed the year with a turnover of 37.2 million euros, and Domori, the top chocolate brand, which closed the year with a turnover of 26.3 million euros”.

The results of the other companies in the Pole were largely positive: from Mastrojanni, a winery that is one of the griffes and qualitative references for Brunello di Montalcino (3.6 million euros in turnover), Agrimontana, one of the most famous brands in processed fruit and jams (25.1 million euros), and Prestat (the English chocolate brand acquired by Domori in 2019, with 7.3 million euros) and F-GEL (Brand Bonetti, with 1.9 million euros). For an aggregate turnover of the Polo del Gusto of 101.3 million euros, 60% of which is achieved through exports. Encouraging data for the Polo del Gusto, led by Riccardo Illy, which by 2022 should conclude the announced investment in Barolo, an area that has always been in Illy’s sights (according to WineNews rumors, negotiations are at an advanced stage for Cascina Meriame, in the municipality of Serralunga d’Alba owned by Paolo Manzone and Luisella Corino, a little “gem” of the Langhe wine region).

