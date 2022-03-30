In 2021 the exports of the Italian agri-food districts amounted to 22 billion euros (+9.2%)

In 2021, exports at current prices of the Italian agro-food districts close with a positive balance, overcoming the figure of 22 billion euros and realizing an increase of +9.2% over 2020. The growth trend has continued uninterrupted since 2010 and has not stopped even during the pandemic, while the other Italian manufacturing districts have achieved a greater rebound (+20.3%), but after the strong setback of 2020. The dynamics are in line with the evolution of exports of Made in Italy food and drinks, which in 2021 exceeded the aim of 50 billion euros, as remembered the latest data from the “Monitor of Agro-Food Districts”, signed by the Research Department of Intesa Sanpaolo. The result is also affected by the rise in producer prices: the producer price index on the foreign market for the food industries in fact recorded a growth of +2.6% in 2021 over 2020, with an acceleration in the last quarter of the year, in particular for some sector, starting with oil sector (+10.3%), followed at a distance by dairy sector (+3.3%). All the other sectors recorded small increases that were lower than the sector average, with beverage instead experiencing a slight decline.

Almost all the supply chains are positioned at export levels higher than the pre-pandemic period, and the wine supply chain, first in terms of exported values in 2021, exceeds, for the first time, the threshold of 6 billion euros, with a growth of 12.5% (+10.6% compared to 2019). The largest contribution comes from the Langhe, Roero and Monferrato wine district (+15.3% in 2021), but also the wines of the Colli Fiorentini and Senesi (+ 20.7%), the Prosecco di Conegliano-Valdobbiadene (+ 15.5%), the wines and spirits of Friuli (+ 20.5%) and the wines and liqueurs from western Sicily (+ 15.7%), record a very positive performance.

The agricultural products chain also continues on the trend of 2020, and records a growth of 9.4%, with all the districts that are positioned well above the levels of 2019: the horticulture of Pistoia stands out in particular (+30,6% over 2020 and +40.6% over 2019). In the pasta and sweet supply chain (+7.4% in 2021) the sweet district of Alba and Cuneo (+15.1%) and the sweets and pasta Veronesi (+13.2%) emerge. In contraction, but well above the export levels of 2019, the pasta sectors of the food of Avellino (-3.6% in 2021) and of the Neapolitan food sector (-14.2%).

In the meat and cured meats sector (16.2%) the cured meats from Modenese (+ 22.4%) and Prosciutto San Daniele (+ 34.2%) stand out in particular. The only district to partially retreat in 2021 is that of South Tyrolean cured meats (-1.9% trend, but + 3.2% on the pre-pandemic). The dairy sector also recorded marked progress in 2021 (+15.5%), only the dairy of Reggio Emilia was slightly behind (-3% in 2020 and -1.1% in 2019). The dynamics of the coffee supply chain were also positive (+ 14.1% trend), with all three districts in strong growth, in particular Turin coffee, confectionery and chocolate (+ 15.1% in 2021, + 32.8% on 2019).

In the oil supply chain, the Tuscan oil district (which accounts for 70% of the total) is positioned at unchanged levels in 2020 (-0.2%), while both Umbrian oil is growing (+ 8.4%). ) and the oil and pasta sector of the Bari area (+ 5%). Lights and shadows for the canned food chain (-3.7% in 2021): the progress recorded by half of the districts, jams and fruit juices in Trentino-Alto Adige (+ 7.7%) and the canned food sectors of Parma and the food sector of Avellino (both with + 8.1%), they are unable to compensate for the decline in the preserves of Nocera (-3.7%) and of the canned sectors of the Neapolitan food sector (-0.3%) and of the fruit and vegetables and preserves of Foggiano (-46.1%). The supply chain, which is confronted with 2020 of strong growth in foreign markets, is, on the whole, above the levels of 2019. The same dynamics for the rice supply chain (-4.2% on 2021 and + 9.3% on 2019 ). In conclusion, a positive result also for the seafood district, which, with a growth of 20.3% compared to 2020, almost completely recovers its pre-crisis levels (-1.3%).

Overall, exports from the agri-food districts to all the main destination markets are growing, in particular, Germany (+ 4.5% in 2021), the United States (+ 13.9%) and France (+ 10%). , and sales on the British market are down (-9.6% in 2021) also due to the logistical and administrative difficulties after Brexit. The emerging economies continue to grow, + 17.1% in 2021 towards a + 7.3% of the advanced economies, which overall account for 20% of the total exports of the agro-food districts.

Exposure to the Russian and Ukrainian markets remains low, overall only 1.6% of the exports of the agri-food districts are destined for these two countries, for a total of 366 million euros. The supply chain that exports most to these two destinations is that of wines, with 145 million euros (97 million euros to Russia and 46 million euros to Ukraine), which represent 2.4% of the total foreign sales of wine-growing districts. The incidence of the two markets is greater for the coffee supply chain (6.7%), for total export of 75 million (63 million euros to Russia and 12 million euros to Ukraine), and for the oil sector, with 33 million corresponding to 3.6% of the total supply chain. Imports from Russia and Ukraine are more concentrated, with a total value of 242 million, or 2.6% of the total imports of the agro-food districts, with demand above all from the agricultural product chain (187 million) and from the oil (50 million).

“In the current context, with the aim of supporting companies in their liquidity needs for payments and ensuring their production continuity, Intesa Sanpaolo intervenes with 18-month loans with 6 pre-amortization intended to cover the cost of past and future bills. It is an initiative that, in the context of rising costs, allows companies to maintain liquidity by paying in installments. And, in order to limit the impact on the income statement deriving from the increase in commodity prices, we offer advice on hedging these risks, to mitigate their volatility”, comments Massimiliano Cattozzi, Head of the Intesa Sanpaolo Agribusiness Department. “For companies exporting to Russia and Ukraine, in addition to the liquidity loans, we have provided for the suspension of the installments for outstanding loans at 24 months, or 36 months for cereal companies. Today as yesterday, we are alongside companies to support their green and digital transitions, in line with the initiatives of the Pnrr”.

