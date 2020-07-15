In Neive a toast to Montalcino, in the sign of wine and art by Sandro Chia

A twinning between two medieval towns to be celebrated under the banner of art and wine: Montalcino and Neive, symbols of the excellence of Made in Italy, immersed in territories that are UNESCO World Heritage Sites, the Val d'Orcia and the landscapes of Langhe, Roero and Monferrato, lands of great wine and architectural jewels, on July 18, in Neive, will toast with Brunello di Montalcino (Castello Banfi, Franco Pacenti, La Gerla, Ridolfi) and Barbaresco at the exhibition of Sandro Chia, internationally renowned artist and founder of Castello Romitorio in Montalcino, who exhibits 20 paintings that tell “La Malora” by the great writer Beppe Fenoglio. A way to bring even closer the Tuscan hills with those of Piedmont and ... toast to beauty.
Copyright © 2000/2020
Contatti: info@winenews.it
Seguici anche su Twitter: @WineNewsIt
Seguici anche su Facebook: @winenewsit
Questo articolo è tratto dall'archivio di WineNews - Tutti i diritti riservati - Copyright © 2000/2020