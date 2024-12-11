In November 2024, there were 49.1 million hectoliters of wine in Italian wine cellars, -7.7% compared to 2023

The 2024 harvest in Italy will also be remembered because of its length, due to the climate. In some areas in Italy harvesting started in July, and ended, in other parts, in late November. Harvesting is a crucial phase for wineries, and now that harvesting is over, it is time to make the first assessments. Considering that the 2024 harvest is still more abundant than 2023 (but definitely lower than the average over the last five years), the estimates released by ISMEA, Assoenologi and Unione Italiana Vini - UIV, have indicated 41 million hectoliters, i.e., +7% compared to last year. The “Cantine Italia” report, published on the the Ministry of Agriculture’s website, written by the ICQRF, based on data from the Telematic Wine Registry, and on a database that contains, according to the estimate, at least 95% of the wine and musts held in Italy, gives us an opportunity to "take the pulse" of Italian wineries. The report indicates that, as of November 30, 2024, 49.1 million hectoliters of wine were in storage in the wine cellars on the Peninsula, -7.7% compared to November 30, 2023 (equivalent to 4 million hectoliters less). This is a considerable figure because it is the result when the harvest is completely finished and therefore, it indicates the "effective" quantities in storage in the wine cellars. However, we must add on 8.6 million hectoliters of musts (-2.2% compared to the same period in 2023) and 9.5 million hectoliters of new wine still in fermentation (VNAIF), at +13.2%.

54.9% of the wine in stock is PDO, 26.3% PGI, varietal wines make up just 1.4% of the total, while 17.4% is other generic wines. The stocks of Geographical Indication wines are very concentrated, and in Italy there are 526. The first 20 denominations contribute to 58.5% of the total. 61.9% of the wine is held in the Northern Regions, mainly in Veneto, where 26.8% of the National wine is held.

Prosecco alone is worth 12.3% of all stocks , at 4.9 million hectoliters, followed by TGI Puglia (4.5% and 1.8 million hectoliters), TGI Toscana (3.6% at 1.4 million), DOC Delle Venezie (3.4% at 1.3 million), Rubicone (3.4% at 1.3 million), TGI Veneto (3.3% at 1.3 million), TGI Salento (3% at 1.1 million), TGI Terre Siciliane (2.9% at 1 million), DOC Sicilia (2.9% at 1.1 million), Chianti (2.7% at 1 million), and Montepulciano d’Abruzzo (2.4% at 949.370 hectoliters). Although the figure is “lighter” than 2023, in terms of stocks in wineries, it is obvious that there is constantly more than one harvest in stock. Also, it must be taken into account that there are many more wines still in fermentation than at the same date last year. However, the wine market is still showing, for the Italian product, signs of vitality at least in overall exports (even though, actually, only sparkling wines are growing). And, now, they are awaiting the numerous challenges to be faced in 2025, which is rapidly approaching.

