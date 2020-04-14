In the collectors’ cellars, 11% of the bottles come from Tuscany, 10% from Piedmont

Those who love wine, not only as a pleasure but also as a form of investment, aim to build their wine cellar on the “must buy”, i.e. the labels that, by territory, vintage, critics’ scores, price, are destined to see their prices increase on the secondary market of fine wines. An exercise, however, that needs a certain analytical capacity, to identify the price trends of individual companies, that of the vintages of the most important denominations and, within a certain limit, to predict what will be the future developments. How is the wine collector’s typical cellar made today? First of all, as explained in the last in-depth analysis of “Wine Lister”, it starts with Burgundy, which accounts for 33% of the 1,665 “must buy” - out of the more than 30,000 analyzed by the site - between whites (10%) and reds (23%), to the most varied prices, from 14,500 pounds of a bottle of Romanée-Conti to 76 pounds of Clos Saint-Denis 2010 by Stéphane Magnien. Then Bordeaux, which is worth 13% of the winery, again within a very wide price range, from £1,990 of Petrus to just £13 of Marsau. Then Tuscany, from which 11% of the bottles come from, at very affordable prices: from 583 pounds of Masseto 2007 to 11 pounds of Rosso di Montalcino 2015 of Il Poggione. And again, Piedmont, which is worth 10% of the “must buy”, also here with investments for all budgets, from 450 pounds for a bottle of Barolo Brunate le Coste 2010 by Giuseppe Rinaldi to 14 pounds of Langhe Nebbiolo Perbacco 2012 by Vietti. Behind, Rhone (9%), California (6%), Champagne (4%) and Spain (1%). Useful advice, taking a further step forward, is finally to focus on the labels that animate the exchanges of investment funds dedicated to wine, essentially brand emblem, mostly of important vintages and aging and well-reviewed, from Domaine de la Romanée-Conti to Giacomo Conterno, from Petrus to Gaja, from Salon to Masseto, from Cheval Blanc to Roberto Voerzio, from Domaine George Roumier to Soldera, from Dom Pèrignon to Bartolo Mascarello, from Armand Rousseau to Sassicaia di Tenuta San Guido.

