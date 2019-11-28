In the first 8 months of 2019 Italian wine exports increased +2.4%, for a total of 4.1 billion euros

The Vinitaly and Nomisma Wine Monitor projections seem to indicate that by the end of 2019, Italian wine exports will reach a total of 6.3 billion euros (+2.9%, according to customs data evaluation), while at the moment, consolidated data revealed in the first 8 months of 2019 Italy exported wines and musts for 4.1 billion euros, which means they are up 2.4% compared to the same period in 2018. The Italian wine industries federation, FEDERVINI's calculations on ISTAT data, in relation to the period January-August 2019, revealed that PDO wines recorded 9% growth and reached 1.6 billion euros, PGI wines instead fell 7% to 815 million euros, while sparkling wines went up, +4% reaching 916 million euros. The data also showed that the United States is the number one target market, at a value of just under 1 billion euros (+3%), followed by Germany at 683 million euros (+3%) while the UK instead recorded a slowdown (4%) for a value of 463.5 million euros.

The Federvini evaluation also included spirits and liqueurs, which in the first 8 months of 2019 totaled almost 900 million euros, registering substantial growth, which is equal to about 34%. The liqueur sector, which enjoyed a quite satisfactory 2018, maintained stable growth and reached almost 300 million euros, + 9%. Germany has been confirmed in the top three, totaling a value of 170 million euros (+26%), while the US is the top non-EU destination market totaling 145 million euros and a remarkable increase of 35%.

Exports of vinegars have equaled slightly less than 170 million euros in value and, compared to the same reference period in 2018, at the moment, they have registered a slight slowdown, at -2%. The United States has been confirmed the number one target market, reaching 53 million euros (+ 9%), while Germany is the second destination at 26 million euros (-6%), and France has registered close to 15 million euros (14%).

