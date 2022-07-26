In the first half of 2022, Sassicaia and Tignanello among the most traded wines on the Liv-ex

Château Lafite Rothschild is the most traded label, in the first half of 2022, on the Liv-ex, the benchmark index of the secondary fine wine market. Certainly not a novelty, since 2004 - with the exception of 2007, when Château Mouton Rothschild took first place - Lafite Rothschild has always led trading on the secondary market for investment wines. In spite of the steady decline in Bordeaux’s market share, moreover, six of the top ten most traded wines come right from Gironde: behind Champagne Louis Roederer (in second place), there is Château Mouton Rothschild, Pétrus, Château Latour, Château Margaux, and, at position No. 9, Château Haut-Brion, just ahead of Tenuta San Guido’s Sassicaia, which closes the top ten. In between are California’s Screaming Eagle (No. 7) and the legendary Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, Burgundy’s qualitative summit. What is changing, substantially, is the specific weight of Premier Cru Classé, which in 2010 accounted for 47.5% of the market and today at 10.8%.

Looking at individual vintages, the most traded wine in the first half of 2022, in terms of value, is Louis Roederer 2008 (£3,550 per case), followed by Dom Pérignon 2012 (£1,900 per case) and Screaming Eagle 2019 (£38,000). Again, Sassicaia closes the rankings, with the 2018 vintage the tenth most traded wine, by value, on Liv-ex, at an average price of £2,464 per case. The most expensive, however, is Pétrus, the ninth most traded wine at £60,668 per case. Overall, this first half of 2022 was dominated by Champagnes: by volume, the most traded wine on the Liv-ex during the period was Dom Perignon 2012, followed by Daou’s California-based Paso Roble Discovery 2018 and Domaine de la Janasse’s Châteauneuf-du-Pape Vieilles Vignes 2018, in the Rhone. In 10th position an Italian, this time Marchesi Antinori’s Tignanello 2018, traded at £1,200 per case. Also noteworthy among the most traded wines is Chile’s Sena 2017, which is a good telling of the variety of investments, even-when it comes to volume-at absolutely affordable prices, often well below £1,000 per case.

