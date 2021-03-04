In the sign of absolute excellence: Antinori acquires the majority of Jermann

Business in wine never sleeps, and now a business is about to take place under the sign of absolute excellence: Antinori, the first private reality of Italian wine and one of the most important and prestigious brands of the world, has acquired the majority of one of the most luminous jewels of Friuli Venezia Giulia’s wine, that is Jermann, historical brand and signature of iconic wines such as Vintage Tunina. This is the agreement reached by Silvio Jermann, who has been running the family business for 40 years, and the Antinori family. Two names which have left a deep mark on the history of Italian wine, innovators, visionaries, in a continuous search for excellence. “The collaboration with Antinori is a new beginning, a decision taken to better face the times we live in, in the sign of family tradition” are the words of Silvio Jermann, in a preview to WineNews, at the signing of the framework agreement. “We share with Silvio the same values of respect for family tradition, passion for challenges, respect for the land. Our desire is to guarantee development and continuity in full collaboration with Silvio and with what he has done in these 40 years”, says Piero Antinori.

A winery with an important history, Jermann, founded in 1881 by Anton Jermann, and then guided by the following generations up to Silvio Jermann, enologist and son of Angelo Jermann and of his mother Bruna - and creator of Vintage Tunina, a wine which consecrated the brand of Jermann among the Italian wine treasures in the world - who, in 2007, started a second branch of the winery, in Ruttars. A reality of absolute value and with important dimensions, as it counts 200 hectares of land of which 170 hectares cultivated with vines, 20 of which are already organic, between the historical winery of Villanova di Farra di Isonzo and the one of Ruttars, a hamlet of Dolegna del Collio. This is the umpteenth jewel of Marchesi Antinori thanks to realities such as Tenuta Tignanello (of which it has recently reconstituted the integrity of the hill under its property), Badia a Passignano, Pèppoli, Antinori in Chianti Classico, Pian delle Vigne in Montalcino, Tenuta Guado al Tasso in Bolgheri, Tenuta Montenisa in Franciacorta, Prunotto in Piedmont, Castello della Sala in Umbria and now Jermann in Friuli Venezia Giulia, and with several excursions around the world, above all Antica and Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars in Napa Valley.

