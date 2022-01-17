Investments in wine have made 10.4% per year in the last three years. Also thanks to Italy

There is no such thing as a 100% “safe” investment. And yet, among alternative assets, the wine sector has been offering solid certainties for years. On the other hand, fine wines as a whole have seen their value increase by 147% in 10 years, according to the Knight Frank Luxury Index, produced by a company that deals mainly with luxury real estate worldwide. And if another confirmation comes from Liv-Ex, the platform of reference of the secondary market, which, in 2021, just ended, has beaten all records in terms of values and volumes traded, but not only, it also emerges that the fine wines have had an average return of 10.46% per year, in the last 3 years, according to Oeno Group, a British agency that allows private individuals to invest in wine, and whose expertise “allows - according to their note - to obtain unbeatable profits and to be at the forefront of a rapidly evolving market”. And, on the other hand, according to the global report conducted in 2021 by Barclays Wealth & Investment, more than a quarter of the population with large amounts of capital owns a wine collection whose value is equivalent to at least 2% of their entire wealth.

As we have often reported, and as witnessed by the figures of Liv-Ex itself, which has seen the weight of Italian wines go from just 1% of the entire secondary market to today’s 15-16% in 10 years. It is also for this reason that the Oeno Group, whose objective, as Managing Director Michael Doerr explains, is “to open the doors of this precious world to anyone wishing to invest in the fine wine market”, given that “it is not only aimed at wine lovers, but also at a public less expert in fine wines who wish to broaden their earning prospects, diversifying the risk of their portfolio and cultivating their passions”, is increasingly looking to Italian wine.

“Italy continues to establish itself as one of the strongest markets in the world. After the more than positive performance recorded in 2021, consumers and collectors all over the world have started to perceive more the exceptional value of Made in Italy - says Ashley Ling, head of Europe Oeno Group - and our sector has always represented an effective hedge in inflationary conditions, which today more than ever pushes investors to migrate to alternative markets such as fine wine”. This is one of the reasons why Oeno Group (which has offices in London, Bordeaux, New York, Madrid, Monaco and in Tuscany, in the heart of Chianti Classico) has decided to strengthen its presence in the promising Italian market, choosing Gabriele Gorelli, the first Italian Master of Wine, as its testimonial and brand ambassador: “Gabriele Gorelli’s experience is a great resource for OenoGroup”, says Justin Knock, director of wine for the British group and himself a Master of Wine. “Italy is a key country for us, both for its producers and its collectors”. “I am more than proud to be a brand ambassador and to represent the Oeno Group in Italy, a dynamic company that brings to the world a new vision and an exciting, enjoyable and secure investment concept”, comments Gorelli.

Copyright © 2000/2022