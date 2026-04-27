Ita Airways still toasts with Aneri to be ambassador of Italian excellence in the world

For years, Prosecco, with its many different souls, has been the driving force behind the consumption and exports of Italian wine. And, now it is quite literally taking flight, as the national airline of Italy, Ita Airways, announced in an official statement the strengthening of its partnership with Aneri, one of the leading names in Veneto winemaking, renowned above all for Amarone della Valpolicella and Prosecco. The company is headed by Giancarlo Aneri, a manager and entrepreneur whose wines have often featured in the glasses of the so-called “tables of power”, and have many times been presented as gifts to world leaders (the most recent case being a bottle of Amarone with a label designed by the great artist Mimmo Paladino, donated by Pope Leo XIV to French President Emmanuel Macron).

“Ita Airways strengthens - one can read in the note - its collaboration with Aneri, a prestigious brand on the international wine scene. Starting from April, passengers in Business Class on all Ita Airways flights will be served Aneri Prosecco, distinguished by its harmonious, dry and perfectly balanced savory character. This marks a further step forward in consolidating the partnership between the airline and the Verona-based winery, forged with the shared intention of transforming the journey into a memorable taste experience. Aneri wines have already been available since December 2025 in the two Vip lounges at Rome Fiumicino Airport, the Hangar Lounge and Piazza di Spagna Lounge, enhancing the lounge experience with an exclusive yet simple and genuine touch. This choice reflects the shared focus on quality and the constant commitment to high standards”, explains Italian national company Ita Airways.

“It is a source of great pride for me to be able to offer Aneri products to our Business Class passengers, as Aneri represents Italian excellence of absolute value in the wine sector - declared Joerg Eberhart, ceo and general manager of Ita Airways - Aneri embodies values such as passion, authenticity, sustainability and respect for tradition and territory, principles that Ita Airways wishes to promote on board its flights and in its lounges. Moreover, only two outstanding entities such as Ita Airways and Aneri, united by the goal of making tangible and authentic the association with the Italian lifestyle and the sharing of strong values, can offer memorable travel experiences characterized by original products with a strong personality”. “This collaboration with Ita Airways, a global ambassador of Italian excellence, represents a milestone of great value for Aneri”, underlined Giancarlo Aneri, ceo of Cantina Aneri.

And with the partnership with Aneri, Ita Airways, concludes the note, “reaffirms its commitment to offering not only travel services, but experiences capable of engaging, inspiring and creating a lasting bond with customers, in keeping with the values of hospitality, style and culture which distinguish Italy around the world. This collaboration also fully embodies Ita Airways mission to position itself as an ambassador of Italian excellence worldwide”. Starting with wine.

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