From Sweden to Serbia, Italian wine continues to enlarge horizons

Diversifying export markets is an increasingly more pressing issue for many Italian wine producers. Attention is also turning to nearby countries where consumption of Italian wine is already significant but still has room to grow, as well as to others that are only now beginning to be won over by the quality and variety of wines from Italy. This is the case of Sweden, in the former instance, and Serbia in the latter, with Stockholm (today, April 27th) and Belgrade (on April 29th) hosting the new legs of “Simply Italian Great Wines”, the tour organized by Iem - International Exhibition Management, headed by Marina Nedic and Giancarlo Voglino, one of the historic agencies specializing in the internationalization of Italian wine, aimed at promoting and enhancing it worldwide.

Sweden, in particular, is emerging as one of the few growing markets in 2025 for Italian wine exports, with 187.5 million euros (+5.2% compared to 2025, according to Istat data analyzed by WineNews), with Italy accounting for 40-45% of the Swedish wine market and maintaining absolute leadership in the organic segment with a 42% share, driven by Prosecco. Serbian market is smaller but of growing interest in the heart of the Balkan and Central-Eastern European area, one of the most dynamic regions for made in Italy products: between 2019 and 2024, imports of Italian wine in the area grew by +52%, with Italy ranking as the leading supplier in 7 of the 11 countries analyzed and holding a value share of more than one third of the overall market. Exports of wine from Italy to Serbia reached 8.6 million euros in 2025.

At the two legs, featuring business workshops, guided tastings and walk-around tastings, many companies and consortia will take center stage (including Chianti Wine Consortium and Vino Nobile di Montepulciano Consortium): from Masciarelli to Boscarelli, from Carpineto to Frescobaldi, from Marchesi Gondi to Tenuta Sette Ponti. In the Swedish capital, Vino Nobile di Montepulciano Consortium opens the program with a masterclass headed by Susanne Berglund-Krantz entitled “Vino Nobile di Montepulciano - Tuscany: The History Teller”. This is followed by a masterclass dedicated to the Chianti Wine Consortium, also led by Susanne Berglund-Krantz, entitled “Chianti Reloaded: Historical Codes, Future Visions”. The journey through Italy wine regions then continues with the walk-around tasting, offering the opportunity to sample the finest wine varieties. In Belgrade, the program will begin with a masterclass dedicated to Chianti Wine Consortium, entitled “In the heart of Chianti: a journey through time and territory”, introduced by Aleksandar Matejić, followed by a walk-around tasting showcasing Italian wine. An industry seeking to consolidate its already mature markets while opening up new ones in order to continue growing.

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