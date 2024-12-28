Italian wine and export: Veneto remains the leader Region by far followed by Tuscany and Piedmont

With the “Prosecco world”, the wines of Valpolicella, Soave, and of Pinot Grigio delle Venezie, and not only, Veneto increasingly confirms to be the driving force of Italian wine and of exports with over 2.1 billion euros out of 5.9 in the first 9 months of 2024 compared to 2023 overall, and with a growth of +8.2% compared to a national average of +5.6%. Istat data, analyzed by WineNews in the “stock market” of wine Regions, highlights the growing importance of Veneto Region on the total. In second place, but well behind, Tuscany follows with 908.7 million euros with a still important growth of +10.2% for the land of Chianti Classico, and of Bolgheri, of Igt Toscana, and of Chianti, of Maremma, and of Brunello di Montalcino, of Vino Nobile di Montepulciano, and of Vernaccia di San Gimignano. On the podium, to confirm a triptych that seems to be unchangeable in its composition, Piedmont of Barolo and Barbaresco, of Barbera d’Asti, and of Alta Langa, of Gavi, and of Asti, which among the others, stops at 847.9 million euros in the first 9 months of 2024, substantially in line with the same period 2023 (-0.4%). With the top three regions alone worth more than half of the value of Italian wine exports, as has been the case for years.

In any case, Trentino Alto Adige, land of great white wines, and of Trentodoc, among others, confirms to be at the foot of the podium with 454.2 million euros (-2.8%) with a “Top 5” for exported value closed by Emilia Romagna of Sangiovese, and of Lambrusco at 347.4 million euros with a slight increase of +0.8%. Still, among the Regions over 100 million euros exported in the analyzed period, Lombardy has to be mentioned, a land, among others, of Franciacorta at 226.9 million euros (-4% in the first 9 months 2024 compared to 2023), whilst Abruzzo increases by +18.1% with its Montepulciano d’Abruzzo, Trebbiano, and Cerasuolo, among the wine of reference of the Region at 197.9 million euros, but also Friuli-Venezia Giulia marks a +9.5%, an other Region with a tradition of white wines with Collio and not only at 167.8 million euros, preceding Puglia of Primitivo for some million of euros which, with a growth of +10.4%, closes at 163.8 million euros, Sicily holds stopping at 117.5 million euros (-2%).

