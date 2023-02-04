Italian wine defends the oceans, thanks to the “alliance” between Vinventions and Donnafugata

Also, Italian wine takes the field in defense of the oceans. It does so thanks to the “alliance” between Vinventions, the world’s most comprehensive supplier of wine closure solutions, and Donnafugata, the historic Sicilian brand that is the first winery to use, in a world premiere, “Nomacorc Ocean”, the first closure in the world produced by recycling plastic collected along Asia’s coasts and destined to end up in the oceans, for its Damarino Sicilia Bianco Doc (Ocean Bound Plastic). A partnership founded on shared values for environmental sustainability.

Saving the oceans and turning plastic into a renewable resource: this is how the “Nomacorc Ocean” wine closure was born, for the worldwide launch of which Vinventions has chosen Italy to collaborate on the project with a company of excellence like Donnafugata, which has a 30-year commitment to environmental and social sustainability, and to take another step forward in protecting the planet by offering a closure that helps protect marine ecosystems, in accordance with the United Nations 2030 Agenda commitments. Many actions are being taken around the world to reduce marine pollution, which is a major concern. Some of these initiatives seek to intercept and recover waste before it enters the sea: among these, “Nomacorc Ocean” uses raw material from this waste to give it a second life, according to the principles of the circular economy. This waste is known as Ocean Bound Plastic, or Obp, and it is plastic waste recovered in coastal regions where collection systems are non-existent or inadequate, posing the greatest risk of pollution.

“According to scientific studies, waste destined for the oceans accounts for nearly 80% of marine pollution. The goal of using Ocean Bound Plastics is to also join the value chain in order to increase the use of this recycled material and the need to collect this waste, thereby reducing its volume and the risk it poses to nature. The selection of collection sites is critical for these actions to be truly effective in combating marine pollution. “The raw material used for the “Nomacorc Ocean” closures are sourced from Asia’s coastal areas, where marine pollution emissions are thought to be the highest in the world”, explains Romain Thomas, Product Manager Nomacorc at Vinventions.

“This project - explains Josè Rallo, at the helm of Donnafugata with his brother Antonio - allows us to strengthen our commitment to environmental sustainability with concrete and tangible results: thanks to the introduction of this cap on our Damarino we have contributed to the recycling of 1 .15 tons of Obp”. “Technically, it is one of the most used closures with proven performance in the wine supply chain - continues Antonio Rallo - but it is the type of materials and their origin that are truly innovative. “Nomacorc Ocean” allows us to strengthen our commitment to environmental protection, especially for seas and oceans”.

Vinventions and Donnafugata also want to give their customers and final consumers the opportunity to help to protect the oceans through their purchasing decisions.

