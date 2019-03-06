Italian wine exports to 5.3 billion euros in the first 10 months of 2019 (+3.6% on 2018)

Despite the tensions in many markets around the world, Italian wine exports continue to grow, albeit slowly: in the first 10 months of 2019, according to the latest Istat data analyzed by WineNews, wine shipments from Italy to the world earned Italian wineries 5.3 billion euros, 3.6% more than the 5.1 billion euros of the same period in 2018. The U.S., market No. 1 in value for the country, with the threat of new duties from February that makes producers tremble, for now, gives positive numbers, at 1.28 billion euros, at +4.2% over 2018. A figure that, according to many, at the end of the year could register even more substantial growth, both because the first tranche of duties applied to wine have affected some European productions, such as France, but not Italy, and because the danger of new duties coming in, would have pushed some operators to make a little “stock” to reduce the possible damage.

Well, in terms of value, Germany also grew by 3%, to 868 million euros, while among the main markets, the United Kingdom is out-of-tune, with a drop of 2.2%, to 623 million euros. Switzerland remained substantially stable (+1.3%) at €305 million, while Canada was good at €284 million (+4.2%). And among the most important markets for wine in Italy, which is growing, there is also the great rival, France, which imported Italian labels for 174 million euros, up 6.7%.

For the wines of the Belpaese, good news also comes from the markets of the East: Japan, which confirms itself as Asia’s first port of call for Italian oenology, imported Italian wine for 156 million euros, with a growth of +15.6%, while China reached 106 million euros, an increase of 8.2% over the same period of 2018. Russia also did very well, where exports grew by 19.8% to 97 million euros.

