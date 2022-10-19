Italian wine exports up 13% in the first 7 months of 2022, according to ISTAT data, analyzed by WineNews

Italian wine exports are still on the positive ground in terms of growth, although they are continuing to slow down, as was widely expected and easily predictable. The Italian National Institute of Statistics, ISTAT, data, analyzed by WineNews, registered a substantial + 21% in the first 2 months of 2022 (compared to the same period in 2021), which however then "dropped" to + 13.5% during the first half of 2022. ISTAT data referring to July 2022, has confirmed the slowdown trend, registering + 13% overall, and value at 4.5 billion euros. These, however, are quite optimistic data considering they have been calculated compared to 2021, which it is worth remembering, closed the year at a record 7.1 billion euros in exports, and + 12.4% compared to 2020. This rate of growth, though, according to analysts and entrepreneurs will be difficult to match. At any rate, during the first 7 months of 2022, the Italian wine system shipments, considering the international context, were doing very well overall, while of course, each country showed definitely different performances. The United States, for instance, confirmed it is the number one market for Italian wine, at 1.1 billion euros, but it grew "only" + 11.5%, which is less than its average, and Germany did the same, at + 4.6%, registering 672 million euros. The United Kingdom, on the other hand, continued to grow more than average, net of all its domestic difficulties, and posted a robust + 19.2%, for 440 million euros. Canada also did very well, growing +19.6%, and more than 250 million euros, ahead of Switzerland that stopped at 245 million euros, and +6% growth.

The market where Italy is growing the most, and especially in terms of absolute value, is, instead, its number one rival, France, which imported 32.7% more in the first 7 months of 2021, for 162 million euros. Remaining in Europe, Belgium also did very well, at 132 million euros, growing + 25%, as well as Sweden, which registered127 million euros, and + 6.7% growth. Japan is also making a big recovery, confirming its position as the most important Asian market, at + 26.8% , which translates into 118 million euros of Italian wine on the market of the Rising Sun.

As was to be expected, of course, Russia continues to be in definitely negative terrain, grappling with its invasion war in Ukraine and the consequences and is down - 20%, at 55 million euros (despite the unexpected +33% of Asti in the first half of 2022, as we have written here). China is also still in decline, struggling with economic growth that is very far from its double-digit growth just a few years ago and still zero tolerance against Covid, and Italian wine is down - 16%, at 63 million euros.

Overall, it is a positive picture, therefore. But, actually, it will be difficult to confirm, at least in these terms, at the end of the year. Especially considering all the European markets, which are suffering a lot more than the US due to the effects of inflation, expensive gas, and consumers’ loss of purchasing power.

