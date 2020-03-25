Italian wine protagonist in Seoul and South Korea’s wine-lists, Tuscany in the lead

Italy is advancing in one of the reference markets for per capita alcohol consumption, South Korea, where the US continues to exercise “leadership” but is beginning to look to competitors such as Italy, France, Spain, Australia and Chile. It emerges from a survey by Mibd, a research and marketing analysis agency specializing in wine numbers in international markets, which surveyed the wine lists of 150 restaurants in the capital, Seoul, to understand consumer behavior regarding red wine, which in South Korea is worth 63% of imports in terms of value and 60.3% in volume (2018 data).

In the ranking dedicated to wine territories, we find, in the first place, the Colchagua Valley (Chile), followed by Mendoza (Argentina), Napa Valley (USA) and Maipo Valley (Chile). The first Italian red wine designations are Chianti Classico (n. 5) and IGT Toscana (n. 6), while Brunello di Montalcino (n. 12) and Barolo (n. 14) also enter the Top 15.

Chile (Montes), USA (Robert Mondavi) and France (Chateau Talbot) are the countries on the podium of the ranking dedicated to wine brands. The first Italian winery is Antinori (n. 8), followed by Tignanello, again by Antinori (n. 10), Tenuta San Guido (n. 12), Castello Banfi (n. 13) and Gaja (n. 15).

