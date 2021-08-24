Italian wine protagonist of the “Annual Top 100 Tasting” by “Wine & Spirits”

A lot of Italy, and it could not be otherwise, among the 100 wine companies selected by the magazine “Wine & Spirits” for its “Annual Top 100 Tasting”, staged in San Francisco on October 14, 2021, just a few days before the even more prestigious “New York Wine Experience” signed by “Wine Spectator”, with 47 Italian wineries, including large companies and small brands, just like in California, where wine lovers of the West Coast will find the King of Barbaresco, Gaja, some of the most representative names of the Langhe and Barolo, from G.. D. Vajra, Vietti, Fratelli Alessandria, Elvio Cogno and Paolo Scavino. From Tuscany, Le Macchiole of Cinzia Merli, one of the most celebrated brands of Bolgheri, Le Ragnaie, one of the qualitative landmarks of Brunello di Montalcino with its cru and Rocca di Montegrossi, emerging winery of Chianti Classico. And again, from Vulture, with its Aglianico, Elena Fucci, from Irpinia Feudi di San Gregorio, which, under the guidance of Antonio Capaldo, has grown in different territories of Italy, from Friuli Venezia Giulia (Sirch) to Bolgheri (Campo alle Comete), from Basilicata (Basilisco) to Apulia (Ognissole), from Cilento (Tempa di Zoè) to Etna (Federico Graziani), “home” of Tenuta delle Terre Nere, but also of Tascante, Tasca d’Almerita’s estate on the slopes of the volcano, which completes the series of Italian wineries taking part in the “Annual Top 100 Tasting”, along with big names from France (from Chateau d’Esclans to Krug), Chile, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Portugal, South Africa, Spain and the United States.

