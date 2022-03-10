Italian wine, record exports in 2021, to 7.1 billion euros (+12.4% on 2020)

As widely announced by Istat data in recent months, Italian wine trade in the world has reached an all-time record: 2021 closed with a 12.4% increase in value, for a total of 7.1 billion euros and a trade balance, one of the best-performing in the Made in Italy sector, with a surplus of almost 6.7 billion euros. This was announced by the UIV-Vinitaly-Ismea Observatory, which processed the data released today by Istat on exports in the 12 months of 2021. According to the analysis, in a year strongly influenced by revenge spending, Italian wine (22.2 million hectolitres exported, +7.3%) consolidates its role as wine superpower thanks in particular to its PDO productions, which do better than the general average (+15.8% in value) with sparkling wines (+25.3%) which, thanks to yet another exploit by Prosecco (+32%), double the flattering increase in still wines (+12.3%). Overall, Italian PDO wines now account for 2/3 of exports in value recorded in 2021. There was also a smaller increase in IGP wines (5.4%) and ordinary wines (+8.9%).

A year undoubtedly “inflated” by a favorable economic situation for post-Covid consumption, but which - according to Unione Italiana Vini (UIV), Vinitaly and Ismea - accelerated the growth trend in demand for quality wines, as demonstrated by further growth, +4.7%, in the average price. Lastly, a year that is “unrepeatable”, also in the light of 2022 that opened with numerous critical issues due to the cost of raw materials, rising inflation and, now, the conflict in Ukraine. Important confirmation came from the various areas of demand, particularly from non-EU countries (+14.2%), which now account for 61% of the market. Among the countries, green light for the entire “top 10” led as usual by the United States (+18.4%), followed by Germany and the United Kingdom. Switzerland, Canada, the Netherlands, France, Sweden, Belgium and Denmark also scored a plus. Among the emerging countries, China (+29.2%) and South Korea (75.5%) made an impact.

According to Paolo Castelletti, secretary general of Unione Italiana Vini (UIV), “last year wine exports shattered all records, with a result that, compared to pre-Covid trends, would have been achieved within a five-year period. Now, however, the picture is worrying, with a series of factors heralding a difficult year. The strong erosion of margins due to the escalation in the cost of raw materials in the sector, the almost certain disappearance of the Russian market - on which counter-sanctions are expected after Putin's recent signing of the decree blocking imports and exports from Russia - and above all a war which, together with the inflationary spiral, will have a heavy impact on confidence and therefore on global consumption, are the main critical elements that we find”.

“The analysis by the Observatory”, stressed Giovanni Mantovani, CEO of VeronaFiere, “defines a 2021 market framework strongly influenced on a global scale by the phenomenon of revenge spending. If in the first year of Covid Italian wine showed all its adaptability to the crisis, thanks to better value for money and widespread sales channels compared to competitors, in 2021 the Italian brand confirmed all its strength. Market analysis and the outlook on consumption will characterise the increasingly business-oriented nature of the next Vinitaly, which is highly anticipated by foreign demand”.

