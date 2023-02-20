Italian wine presents itself to the East, between Japan and South Korea, with Vinitaly

After promoting Italian wine in the United States and Europe, the Vinitaly roadshow is now heading East, organized by Veronafiere, in collaboration with the Embassies and ICE-Agency, thus closing in Japan (February 21), a market that, in the first 11 months of 2022, has achieved remarkable growth for Italian wine, at +30.5%, for a value of 184 million euros, according to Istat data, analyzed by WineNews, and in South Korea ( 23 February), the new emerging star of the Asian wine market, despite the fact that Italy experienced a small drop in value (-1.1%), for 68 million euros, from January to November 2022. The Vinitaly promotional marathon concludes with an eye to the east, with 13 events concentrated in one month in 9 countries (representing two-thirds of the value and volume of Italian wine exported in 2022) and 3 continents. Beginning tomorrow, the focus will be on the trade of two countries that, in various ways, represent strategic objectives for the international growth of Italian wine.

On the one hand, as previously stated, Japan, an increasingly performing wine market that last year surpassed China to take sixth place among the major wine-importing countries; on the other hand, South Korea, which has recorded an unprecedented increase in demand in the last two years (2019-2021), with an increase in Italian export volumes of +123%. Dozens of importers, distributors, and stakeholders are expected at the Riva degli Etruschi restaurant in Tokyo (February 21) and at High Street Italia, Ice’s made Italy showroom in Seoul (February 23). The Ambassador of Italy to Japan, Gianluigi Benedetti, and the director of Ice-Agency Erica Di Giovancarlo will speak in Tokyo, while the Ambassador of Italy in South Korea, Federico Failla, and the director of Ice- Ferdinando Gueli Agency will speak in Seoul.

“Vinitaly has invested heavily in an incoming campaign that will be very useful for Italian wine”, says Veronafiere president Federico Bricolo, who will participate in both stages. A parallel path of growth, that of the sector and its reference event, which we are implementing further with the aim of attracting more and more foreign operators to the Verona exhibition in the medium term and of supporting companies in markets increasingly characterized by strong competitiveness”. And, once the road show in the world of Veronafiere has concluded, all eyes will be on Vinitaly 2023, the main event dedicated to Italian wine, which will be held in Verona from April 2 to 5.

