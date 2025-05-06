Italian wine touring the world, from Brazil to China, with Veronafiere and Vinitaly

From the Usa to Brazil, up to China. After the institutional visit in New York and Washington (ended on May, 1st to present Vinitaly.Usa No. 2), Veronafiere reinforces its global projection with other meetings abroad with wine as protagonist: the program foresees, among other things (in addition to the ongoing stage in Huston di Marmomac), Wine South America, in these days (May, 6-7) in the city of Bento Gonçalves, to then make set course in China, with Wine to Asia, in Shenzhen, in Greater Bay Chinese Area, starting on May, 9th. Meetings arriving few hours before Veronafiere assembly, which archived its best balance sheet ever with earnings at 125.5 million euros, and reconfirmed Federico Bricolo at the presidency.

“These meetings - comments Adolfo Rebughini, dg Veronafiere - confirm the role of Veronafiere as international platform at the service of system-Country, capable of connecting businesses, territories, and strategic markets. Also in a global context, still characterized by articulated challenges, we continue in the consolidation of our fair brands, and in the integrated promotion of made in Italy: we are at the service of the growth of businesses on home and international markets by carefully observing market dynamics, and making our platform available for them to ease the access to new business opportunities”.

From today to May, 8th, wine, particularly, is protagonist in Brazil with Wine South America-International Fair of Wine No. 5, in Bento Gonçalves. The event, realized by Milanez & Milaneze, society of group Veronafiere, sees the presence of 430 wine companies, grew by 20% compared to 2023. Among these, the participation of Italian triples, which reach quota 60 thanks also to the support of Ice Agency; moreover, the official cooperatives of Regions Veneto and Friuli Venezia Giulia debut. Organized by the main wine and sparkling wine producing region in Brazil, Wine South America counts over 7,000 registered experts and buyers, 2,000 already scheduled business to business meetings, and a full calendar of masterclasses, tastings, and workshops, completed by visits to wineries of Serra Gaúcha at the discovery of renowned denominations of origin Vale dos Vinhedos and Pinto Bandeira. According to the Observatory of Wine Uiv-Vinitaly, Mercosur is still a small market, but promising for Italy: the generated value from the area of free exchange of South America for Italy corresponds to 49 million euros with a progression of expeditions which saw an average yearly growth, since 2019, with rhythms of 5%. The most important market is obviously Brazil, with 43 million euros invoiced in 2024, and a quota of over 84% on the total of the area. Venezuela and Uruguay (5%), Paraguay (4%), and to close with Argentina, just over 1%, follow.

From May, 9 to 11, Wine to Asia, in Shenzhen, in China, is back, organized by Veronafiere Asia Ltd. Edition No. 3, explains the fair of Verona, registers 500 exhibitors from over 30 countries, consolidating as a platform of reference for wine & spirits sector in Asiatic continent. More than a simple trade fair, Wine to Asia 2025 expands in the direction of an experiential platform, uniting contact points b2b and b2c with professional education, cultural deepenings, and lifestyle. Therefore, masterclasses, tastings, sector forums are on the agenda, as well as the program of Wine Week in Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, Xiamen, and Zhuhai. Wine to Asia represents the greatest showcase of Italian wine in Southern China thanks to the participation of over 50 Italian wineries with the support of Ice Agency, an with collective participations also from Spain, Serbia, Slovenia, New Zealand, and Australia. On the contrary, Bettane+Desseauve debuts, the authoritative French institution of media and wine critics, as well as for Wine Institute of California, and for Associazione dei Giovani Viticoltori Cinesi – Association of Young Vinegrowers in China in the Usa. At the exposition, space also to extra virgin olive oil, presented by Sol2Expo, event of Veronafiere, dedicated to vegetable oils. Considering the export, China represents a market, which, for Italian export is worth 90 million euros (data 2024, Observatory of Wine Uiv-Vinitaly). Great part of the exported product is packaged still wines (82% of share in value), followed by sparkling (12%).

Everything, obviously, looking to Vinitaly.Usa No. 2, in Chicago, on October, 5th and 6th, in the most important country for Italian wine, hoping that, in the same time, the controversy about duties is overcome.

Copyright © 2000/2025