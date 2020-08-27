Italy and its excellences, for the “Renaissance” D&G toasts at Antinori in Chianti Classico

Inspired by the golden age of the Renaissance to restart Italy of excellence. Starting from Florence, which was the cradle of Humanism translated into a craftsmanship that, in every field, conquered the world, to get to celebrate this desire for rebirth in what rightly, between link with the beauty of the territory and history, artistic patronage and high wine craftsmanship, can be considered a “Renaissance Palace 2. 0”: Dolce&Gabbana, one of the world's most established Italian haute couture brands, has chosen the Antinori winery in Chianti Classico, in Bargino, an architectural masterpiece by Marco Casamonti, and the operating heart of the most important Italian wine reality, for the closing day (for just over 200 guests) of “Il Rinascimento e la Rinascita”, a series of events, promoted together with Pitti Immagine and the City of Florence, which, between September 2 and 4, will gather 38 great names of contemporary Florentine craftsmanship (from the master perfumer Lorenzo Villoresi to the silversmith Brandimarte, from the goldsmith Paolo Penco to the ancient Fornace Mariani, from the weaver Antico Setificio Fiorentino to the mosaicists Fratelli Traversari), for the widespread launch of the new D&G fashion and jewelry collection.

With a whole series of tributes to history, art, elegance, but also creativity, inventiveness and the ability to imagine the future that was typical of Renaissance workshops. Ability more necessary than ever in these times when the pandemic has called into question values, daily life and more, and the future is to be reinvented. And so, with testimonials such as Monica Bellucci, symbol of Italian beauty in the world, Dolce&Gabbana’s haute couture will parade the location such as the Salone dei Cinquecento in Palazzo Vecchio in the evening and the Terrazza Belvedere in Villa Bardini, while the closing of the event, as mentioned, will be between the Chianti Classico vineyards and Antinori’s winery in Bargino.

An event, that of Dolce&Gabbana, inspired by the visionary Tuscan merchant Giovanni Battista Giorgini, who in 1951 had paraded haute couture in Florence to affirm Italian creativity compared to French creativity. “We want to send a signal of a new start for fashion and a new beginning for Florence and Italy. It is aimed at Italians but especially at foreigners who have so much weight on the 15 million tourists who come to the city every year, and who are now missing,” explain Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana. Who have chosen to link the restart to the high Tuscan and Florentine craftsmanship, including wine.

