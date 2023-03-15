Italy “triumphs” at “Mundus Vini Spring Tasting 2023”, Mezzacorona best Italian producer

Casal Duro 2019 Fattoria La Vialla, Syrah Terre di Giumara 2020 Caruso e Minini, Montepulciano d'Abruzzo Nativae 2019 Tenuta Ulisse, Carpino 2017 Cantina Ricchi, Vin Santo del Chianti Riserva 2016 Fattoria La Vialla, Brunello di Montalcino Riserva 2013 Leonardo Da Vinci, Mysterium 2018 Tenuta Montemagno, Amarone della Valpolicella Classico Riserva 2015 Scriani, Zibibibbo Vendemmia Tardiva U. Passimiento from Baglio Gibellina, the Vino Cotto Stravecchio di Gallo 2011 Occhio di Gallo David Tiberi, the Morellino di Scansano Effemeridi 2018 Le Stadère, and the Sagrantino di Montefalco 2018 from La Veneranda: that’s no less than 12 Grand Gold Medals that Italy won at the “Mundus Vini Spring Tasting 2023”, one of the most prestigious international competitions, signed by German publisher Meininger Verlag and now in its 32nd edition. Where, on the other hand, Gruppo Mezzacorona, a point of reference for Trentino cooperatives, was awarded the prize for “Best Italian Producer”, earning a record 13 gold and 14 silver medals, and two “best of shows”.

The competition, which closed at the end of February, involved more than 240 experts of various nationalities, who intensively and of course blindly tasted and evaluated more than 7,500 wines from all over the world. Standing out among the Italian companies was the performance of Mezzacorona, which was especially awarded the seal as “Best of Show”, the highest honor, for 2 wines: the Pinot Grigio Castel Firmian Trentino Doc Riserva 2021 (best white wine from Trentino) and the Dalila Feudo Arancio Sicilia Doc 2021 (best white wine from Sicily).

The official presentation of the awards will be staged at ProWein (March 19-21, in Düsseldorf).

