Italy’s best Piwi wine? It is the white Weinberg Dolomiten Solaris Igt 2022 from Weingut Plonerhof. Cantina Trezero excels, on the other hand, among red Piwi, with its Olympus 2022, Gianni Tessari takes first place among Orange with its Igt Veneto Rebellis 2021, Zero Infinito Cremesi 2022 by Pojer e Sandri is first among sparkling wines, and in the Charmat Method sparkling wine category the best is 4.07 Organic Spumante Brut from Cantina Montelliana and among Colli Asolani and Champenoise Method there is Brut Nature s.a. from Cantina Sociale di Trento, and, finally, top step of the podium for Nove Lune with Theia 2022 for wines from dried grapes. This is the verdict of the “Vini Piwi” 2023 No. 3 event, promoted by the Edmund Mach Foundation (Fem), in San Michele all’Adige, in collaboration with the Consorzio Innovazione Vite (Civit) and Piwi International, with 110 competing wines from “resistant” grapes, i.e., produced with at least 95% Piwi variety grapes. The awarding of the wines, evaluated in recent days by a jury of 30 commissioners, was accompanied by a scientific seminar, with the participation of Professor Reinhard Töpfer, director of the Julius Kühn Institut in Geilweilerhof, and Philippe Darriet, professor of Enology at the University of Bordeaux and director of the Institute of Vine and Wine Sciences, moderated by Professor Fulvio Mattivi of the Research and Innovation Center of Fem.

The Edmund Mach Foundation, with the organization of the event “Vini Piwi” No. 3, wants to enhance the research and experimentation activities on tolerant varieties. Actions that have led, thanks to the collaboration of Civit, to the recognition of four new selections from the genetic improvement activity (Termantis, Nermantis, Charvir and Valnosia) and found, in the Vevir project, to be particularly suitable for cultivation in Trentino Alto Adige, flanking, among others, Solaris, Souvignier Gris, Bronner, Palma, Johanniter and Pinot Regina.

Copyright © 2000/2023