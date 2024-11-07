Jovanotti signs his first wine: the name will be “Teresina”, as a tribute to his daughter Teresa

The name of the first “official” label of Lorenzo Cherubini, known as Jovanotti, will be “Teresina”, as a tribute to his daughter Teresa: the grapes, for a total of 2,500 kilograms, come from the vineyards of his wine company, located in Cortona (that the singer cultivates since more than 20 years), but the responsibility to produce the wine is up to Montevertine, a jewel-winery in the hearth of Chianti (among iconic labels “Le Pergole Torte”). The singer, who has always shown proud of himself on social media while harvesting, haven’t made his adventure as a wine producer official yet. Now, thanks to the collaboration with “food guru” Filippo Polidori, his friend and consultant (who dealt with, among other things, the food & beverage selection for “Jova Beach Party”, the tour of Jovanotti in Italian beaches), acts seriously, and, he shares with his followers the project, a pure Sangiovese arising in the upcoming years throughout his Instagram profile. Jovanotti cultivates his vineyards in Tuscany, without too many clamors, since more than 20 years, as WineNews explained even in 2000. He has always been devoted with passion to the countryside and nature (exactly the attention to the environment is present since its first albums, and he has recently filmed a docutrip where he travels by bike along South America with the title “I don’t want to change planet”), and until this moment, he has produced a red table wine for personal use , to be drunk with family and friends in Tuscany. Now, on the contrary, he will sign his own label, as he explains in the filmed video, in the last days, at Montevertine, an iconic company of Chianti Classico, guided by Martino Manetti. A wine which could not be dedicated to Teresa, his daughter – who today is 25 years old – for whom, the singer wrote one of his most beautiful songs, “Per te”. And, who knows whether the artist of the first wine by Jovanotti will be precisely Teresa Cherubini, who, today, is a successful cartoonist (she graduated from School of Visual Art of New York, one of the most prestigious schools in the cartoon sector internationally).

