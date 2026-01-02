La Gerla, Monteraponi and Cavallotto: the podium of the “Top 100” of Italian wines by Kerin O’Keefe

On a podium which embraces three of Italy most prestigious red wine denominations, in the No. 1 position, there is Brunello di Montalcino La Pieve 2021 by La Gerla (100 points), a reality founded by Sergio Rossi, a former successful advertising executive who fell in love with one of the most iconic wine territories, who, in 1976, purchased Podere Colombaio (already owned by the Biondi Santi family, who wrote the history of Brunello di Montalcino) to turn it into one of the area benchmark producers. Today, it is run by agronomist and general manager Alberto Passeri. At No. 2, there is Chianti Classico Gran Selezione Radda Bragantino 2021 by Monteraponi (100 points), one of the jewels of the Black Rooster, owned by Michele Braganti, with 12.5 hectares of vineyards, a total production of 60,000 bottles, and a steady rise in quality. Moving to Piedmont for No. 3 with Barolo Bricco Boschis Vigna San Giuseppe 2019 by Cavallotto (100 points), an excellence of the Langhe, headed by the Cavallotto family, now in its fourth generation with Laura, Giuseppe, and Alfio, and whose Bricco Boschis project represents its own Cru and a tribute to its history. Here is the podium of the “Top 100 Wines of 2025” according to Kerin O’Keefe, a critic who was formerly Italian Editor of the influential U.S. magazine “Wine Enthusiast” and a contributor to “Decanter”, and for years one of the most respected voices in the international wine world. A podium that, in fact, confirms the judgments already expressed by O’Keefe, who recently awarded Chianti Classico as “Wine Region of the Year” and Cavallotto as “Winery of the Year” in 2025, while also giving a decidedly positive opinion on the 2021 vintage of Brunello di Montalcino. Which, always with 100 points, takes positions No. 4 and No. 5 in the “Top 100” with Brunello di Montalcino Montosoli 2021 by Baricci and Brunello di Montalcino 2021 by Gianni Brunelli respectively, two other prominent names of the denomination. Position No. 6 goes to Barbaresco Riserva Montefico 2021 by Produttori del Barbaresco (99 points), one of Piedmont most renowned cooperatives, and one remains in Piedmont for No. 7 with Barolo Acclivi 2021 by G.B. Burlotto (99 points), a name at the top of Langhe winemaking. Brunello di Montalcino returns at position No. 8 with Riserva Diecianni 2016 by Le Chiuse (99 points), celebrating one of the happiest vintages in the history of the denomination; No. 9 is again Piedmont with Barolo Villero 2021 by Brovia (99 points), and closing the “Top 10”, there is Brunello di Montalcino 2021 by Conti Costanti (99 points). With five labels, Brunello di Montalcino is the most represented denomination in a “Top 10” dominated primarily by Tuscany and Piedmont.

