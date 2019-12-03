“La Liste”, the French super ranking that puts Iaccarino on the podium and “redeems” Vissani

The latest addition to the increasingly varied and rich world of cooking guides and rankings, “La Liste 2020” symbolically closes 2019 in world catering, confirming the palm of the best restaurant in the world at Guy Savoy in Paris, this time alongside three other addresses, Le Bernardin in New York, Ryugin in Chiyoda-ku and Sugalabo in Minato-ku, Japan, with 99.50 points out of 100, the result of the cross between the judgments of more than 600 guides and publications and that of millions of reviews online. The French response to Michelin presented with great pomp a year ago by none other than the President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron, who puts the 1 in a row the 1.000 best restaurants in the world, with particular attention to the East, but without losing sight of the West, and of course Italy, which places just two steps further back the Don Alfonso 1890 of Sant’Agata sui Due Golfi by Ernesto Iaccarino, with 98.50 points, behind an exceptional quintet at 99.00 points, composed of L’Arpège of Paris, Martìn Berasategui of Lasarte-Oria, Le Louis XV - Alain Ducasse of Monaco, Kitcho Arashiyama of Kyoto and Sushi Saito of Minato-ku.

In all, there are 50 restaurants in the Belpaese, including, with 98 points, the Osteria Francescana in Modena by Massimo Bottura, the Dal Pescatore in Canneto sull’Oglio by the Santini family, Le Calandre di Rubano by the Alajmo family and the Otto e Mezzo Bombana in Hong Kong by chef Umberto Bombana. Going down another step, with 97.50 points, we find the Da Vittorio di Brusaporto of the Cerea brothers and, above all, the Casa Vissani of Gianfranco and Luca Vissani, in Baschi, rejected by the “Rossa” and among the best in the world of the “Liste”, on the same level, as it should be, of giants of world gastronomy such as Joël Robuchon and Eleven Madison Park in New York. The Pergola del Rome by Heinz Beck, followed by Caino di Montemerano by Valeria Piccini, Enoteca Pinchiorri di Firenze by Giorgio Pinchiorri and Annie Féolde, reaches 96.50 points. And again, at 95.00, the Miramonti L’Altro of Concesio and the Piazza Duomo of Alba by Enrico Crippa, at 94.50 the St. Hubertus of San Cassiano by Norbert Niederkofler, the Uliassi of Senigallia by Mauro Uliassi and the Villa Crespi of Orta San Giulio by Antonino Cannavacciuolo and at 93.00 the Reale of Castel di Sangro by Niko Romito.

