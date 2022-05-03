Lamberto Frescobaldi as head of Unione Italiana Vini (UIV), as anticipated by WineNews

Lamberto Frescobaldi is the new president of Unione Italiana Vini (UIV), as anticipated in the last days by WineNews. The president of Marchesi Frescobaldi, one of the most important and long-lived realities of Italian wine, succeeds Ernesto Abbona (Marchesi di Barolo) and will be joined by vice-presidents Chiara Lungarotti (sole director of Cantine Lungarotti) and Sandro Sartor (CEO Ruffino Group and Emea region of Constellation Brands).

“Among the priorities of the next mandate - said Lamberto Frescobaldi - there is certainly that of giving continuity to the activity of my predecessors, who made Unione Italiana Vini an organization able to involve and represent in an organic way all the components of the production chain. We will be particularly attentive, both nationally and internationally, to the hot topics of the sector, starting from those related to health to sustainable wines, which, with the new single rule, have the possibility to give a concrete answer to an aspect in other sectors abused and object of greenwashing. Finally, we would like to give an identity to a considerable part of the 50% of Italian wine not having a denomination”.

Lamberto Frescobaldi, a Florentine, represents the 30th generation of winemakers in the family. With a degree in viticulture from the University of Davis, California, he leads a company - Marchesi Frescobaldi - of 1,500 hectares of vineyards divided between various estates in Tuscany and Friuli Venezia Giulia. Academician of Georgofili, the new Uiv president (former vice president) has also developed a collaboration with the Prison Institute of Gorgona Island (Livorno) for the production of wines inside the prison.

Unione Italiana Vini (Uiv), which appointed the new board, has today 730 members representing more than 150,000 wine growers and more than 85% of Italian wine sales. The organization, which has been active since 1895, now has a hundred or so employees in Rome, Milan and Verona.

