Large-scale distribution, wine is still growing. Iri research for “Vinitaly Special Edition”

Large-scale distribution, as is well known, was the real lifeboat of wine consumption in Italy in the storm of the pandemic, with many Italians who, in the toughest months of the lockdown, shifted their wine consumption from closed restaurants to their own homes, recording double-digit growth in wine purchases at the shelf. But now that the waters are calming down again and the restaurant industry has resumed sailing at a good speed, things are returning to normal. Even if wine sales continue to grow in supermarkets, albeit much more slowly: in the first 9 months of 2021, +2% in volume and +9.7% in value (over the same period in 2020). This is confirmed by data from Iri research for Vinitaly, which will be presented in its entirety at “Vinitaly Special Edition” 2021 (at VeronaFiere, October 17-19).

Figures which, at the same time, confirm both the return to consumption away from home and the fact that purchases in supermarkets are increasingly turning to higher-end wines, given that sales of DOC wines are up 4.8% and those of sparkling wines by 27%, but above all that values are growing much more than volumes. In the ranking of the best-selling wines in absolute terms, the research highlights the drop in sales of Lambrusco (-6.7% in volume and -6.3% in value), with the Emilian wine still the best-selling wine in large-scale distribution, ahead of Chianti, up by +8.7% in value, and Montepulciano d’Abruzzo, up by +3.2%), Barbera (-10.6%%) and Bonarda (-4.9%) and increases in Vermentino (+25.7%) and Valpolicella (+23.9%). The noble wines in the “Best Wines” classification, i.e. those with the highest growth rate, are growing: in third and fourth position, there are Barolo (+42.8%) and Brunello di Montalcino (+41.5%), which, however, in 2020 were greatly affected by lockdowns. The top positions on the podium of this particular ranking, which is useful for identifying trends, are occupied by Lugana (+46.4%) and Sagrantino di Montefalco (+43.7%).

Overall, this confirms the wide range of quality wines present on modern distribution shelves at convenient prices. Iri research for Vinitaly details sales trends: wines with denomination of origin, in the classic 0.75 liter bottle, continue to perform very well, following a trend that has continued for years: DOC wines grew by 4.8% in volume and 10.8% in value; IGP wines grew by 3.6% in volume and 8.1% in value. Bubbles sold more than still wine, recording a significant growth of 27.1%. All the other formats were down: bottles of ordinary wine, cartons and bag-in-boxes. Private label bottles, on the other hand, grew by 3.0% in the 0.75 liter format, but fell by 2.9% in total. As far as prices are concerned, the trend of the last few years of a progressive revaluation of the value of wine in the large-scale retail trade continues: 3.9 euros per bottle is the overall average price of wine, 5.6 euros per bottle for sparkling wines.

“The dynamics of prices and promotions assumes an important value in a scenario of progressive normalization, as we will see in the round table at “Vinitaly Special Edition” 2021”, explained Virgilio Romano, Iri Business Insight Director. “We will analyze trends to understand what advantages and opportunities modern distribution can take advantage of, also in relations with wineries dedicated to Horeca”. Iri’s complete research will be presented on Monday 18 October (10/12 a.m., Sala Rossini, Veronafiere), and discussed by Alessandra Corsi (Conad), Francesco Scarcelli (Coop Italia), Giuseppe Cantone (MD Spa), Marcello Ancarani of Federvini (and Italy sales director of the Santa Margherita Group) and Enrico Gobino of Unione Italiana Vini and (marketing director of the Mondodelvino Group).

