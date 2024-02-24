Le “Figaro” lines up the best tastings of wines from La Place de Bordeaux, there’s plenty of Italy

From Colore 2021, Bibi Graetz’s Supertuscan, to Masseto 2020, the Frescobaldi Group’s jewel that in 2009 was the first Italian wine to debut in the prestigious “place”; from Parusso’s Barolo Mariondino 2019, to Marchesi Antinori’s Solaia 2019, and again, Poggio di Sotto’s Brunello di Montalcino Riserva 2018 and Bibi Graetz’s Igt Testamatta 2021, also by Bibi Graetz, passing through Allegrini’s Fieramonte Amarone della Valpolicella Classico Riserva 2016, another leading name in Italian wine. Tuscany also returns with Caiarossa 2020, Igt from the winery led by Dutch businessman Eric Albada Jelgersma, and Orma 2021 (from the Moretti Cuseri family, also owners of Tenuta Setteponti, ed.), from Bolgheri, and then up again on an exciting journey north with another Piedmont flagship, Barbaresco Camp Gros Martinenga 2018 from Tenute Cisa Asinari Marchesi di Gresy. Here are the seven excellences from Tuscany, two from Piedmont and one from Veneto, which grace the 40 best tastings of “Le Figaro”, a historic French publication and one of the most authoritative voices in the wine world, which with its tasting team selected them from 100 prestigious wines from around the world marketed in “La Place de Bordeaux”, the complex distribution system that brings together international chateaux, négociants and wine merchants, on which the marketing of Bordeaux wines has rested since the 17th century.

But also a prestigious “club” for the few since, until 1998, it was at the exclusive service of the Grands Crus of Bordeaux and then opened up to fine wines from all over the world with Tuscany and Piedmont carving out an increasingly important space and where Italy, after France is the most represented country with prestigious wineries and territories-symbols of the Belpaese. In “Le Figaro’s” ranking, the most represented nation, with 12 labels, is the United States, ahead of Italy with 10, Spain with 5, Chile with 4, Australia and Argentina with 3, South Africa, China and Austria with one.

Focus - Le Figaro’s best tastings of “La Place de Bordeaux”

Dalla Valle Vineyards - Maya 2020 (97/100)

Adrianna Vineyard - Mundus Bacillus Terrae 2020 (96/100)

Bibi Graetz - Colore 2021 (96/100)

Cathiard Vineyard 2020 Napa Valley (96/100)

Clos Apalta 2020 -Vallée de Colchagua (96/100)

Masseto 2020 (96/100)

Parusso Barolo Mariondino 2019 (96/100)

Telmo Rodriguez - Matallana 2020 (96/100)

Tesseron Estate - Pym Rae 2019 (96/100)

Favia Coombsville - Cabernet Sauvignon 2020 (95,5/100)

Ao Yun 2019 - Shangri-La (95/100)

Cheval des Andes 2020 (95/100)

Cloudburst - Cabernet Sauvignon 2020 (95/100)

Solaia 2020 (95/100)

Vérité - Le Désir 2015 (95/100)

Viñedo Chadwick 2021 (95/100)

Yalumba - The Octavius Old Vine 2018 (95/100)

Yjar 2019 (95/100)

Algueira - Dolio 2019 (94,5/100)

Poggio di Sotto Brunello di Montalcino Riserva 2018 (94,5/100)

Almaviva 2021 (94/100)

Appassionata - Pinot Noir Fortissimo 2012 (94/100)

Inglenook - Rubicon 2020 (94/100)

Paul Hobbs - Cristina’s Signature 2020 (94/100)

Quintessa - Rutherford 2020 (94/100)

Beaulieu Vineyard - Georges de Latour Private Reserve 2020 (93,5/100)

Bibi Graetz - Testamatta 2021 (93,5/100)

Chappellet - Pritchard Hill Cabernet Sauvignon 2019 (93,5/100)

La Violeta 2014 (93,5/100)

Seña 2021 - Vallée de Aconcagua (93,5/100)

Wynns - John Riddoch Cabernet Sauvignon 2020 (93,5/100)

Allegrini - Fieramonte Amarone della Valpolicella Classico Riserva 2016 (93/100)

Caiarossa 2020 (93/100)

Marqués de Riscal - Tapias 2020 (93/100)

Orma - Orma 2021 (93/100)

Peter Michael Winery - Au Paradis 2020 (93/100)

Tenute Cisa Asinari Marchesi di Gresy - Barbaresco Camp Gros Martinenga 2018 (93/100)

Kracher - Grande Cuvée TBA N°4 2020 (97/100)

M. Ant. De La Riva - Macharnudo - San Cayetano 2022 (93/100)

Klein Constantia - Vin de Constance 2020 (93/100)

