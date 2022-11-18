“Le Grand Tasting” 2022: the best of French wine in Paris (together with a lot of Italian producers)

From the Champagnes of Bruno Paillard to the grands cru of Puligny signed by Olivier Leflaive, from the Bordeaux of Chateau Pichin Longuevile Comtesse de Lalande to the great Burgundy of Jean-Marc Brocard, and then the brands of the Rhone Valley and the vignerons of the Loire, but also Alsace, Beaujolais , Provence, Languedoc, Roussillon: if New York has the “Wine Experience” of “Wine Spectator”, Paris has “Le Grand Tasting”, signed by Michel Bettane and Thierry Desseauve, on stage on November 25 and 26, in the French capital, at the Carrousel du Louvre.

A great tasting, which brings together 300 winemakers, from all over France and beyond. An entire selection is dedicated also to the productions from Italy – “La Sélection Italianne du Grand Tasting” - with tastings of some of the most representative brands: from San Leonardo to Alois Lageder, from Cavallotto to Figli Luigi Oddero, from Cascina Val del Prete to Pio Cesare, from Tenute Sella to Castello di Cigognola, from Bellenda to Biancavigna, from Inama to Vie di Romans, from Sergio Pittico to Villa Papiano, from Candialle to Castiglion del Bosco, from Collemassari to Fabbrica Pienza, from Fattoria Le Pupille to Felsina, from Fontodi to Grattamacco, from Istine to Montenidoli, from Petrolo to Podere Il Carnasciale, from Poggio di Sotto to Poggio La Noce, from Poggioargentiera to Ridolfi, from Stella di Campalto to Tenuta La Massa, from Tua Rita to Valle Reale, from Cantine Astroni to Casa Setaro, from Montevetrano to Planeta, from Terra Costantino to Palmento Costanzo, to Bentu Luna.

The detailed analysis, on the other hand, is reserved for masterclasses that will bring wine, culture, and curiosities into the glasses of wine lovers, such as the focus on great Chinese wines for aging in the tasting “Ao Yun, l'éveil du grand vin chinois”. Michel Bettane and Thierry Desseauve instead tell about unobtainable and often inaccessible gems, like Château Cos d’Estournel Saint-Estèphe 1990, among the protagonists of “Le Génie du vin”. And again, the detailed analysis of the “Gran Siècle” by Laurent-Perrier and the one on Dom Ruinart, but also Château Smith Haut Lafitte and, above all, one of the symbols of Italian wine, the “father” of Brunello di Montalcino: “Biondi- Santi, le grand vin italien à travers le temps”, a vertical with Rosso di Montalcino 2019, Brunello di Montalcino 2016 and Brunello di Montalcino Riserva 2015, 2008 and 1999.

