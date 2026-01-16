Leader in production, export and with a growing harvest: 2025 of Veneto wine

An increase of 1,000 hectares in vineyard area brings the total to 104,397.61 hectares; 75% of the vineyards are planted with white grapes, 25% with black grapes, with Glera dominating with 41,000 hectares, confirming the central role of the Prosecco system, the driving force behind Italian wine exports, while among black grape varieties, Corvina leads with 6,887 hectares, the birthplace of Amarone della Valpolicella. A surface to which a potential vineyard area is added to around 5,000 hectares, deriving from replanting and new planting authorizations, which represents a strategic lever for the sector future development. This snapshot of Veneto Vineyard shows expansion, with the 2025 harvest recording a total grape yield of over 1.46 million tons with an increase of 6.8% compared to 2024. A total represented by 1.1 million tons (+6%) of PDO grapes, more than 248,000 tons (-0.3%) of PGI grapes, and just over 70,000 tons of varietal grapes. These are the figures of “Trittico Vitivinicolo” 2025 - the “Viticulture Triptych” 2025, presented today in Venice, dedicated to the 2025 harvest report, organized by the Veneto Region and Veneto Agricoltura, in collaboration with Avepa (Agenzia veneta per i pagamenti - Veneto agency for payments, ed).

Veneto, Italy leading wine-producing region, is also the volume leader in exports, explains the note by the Region, with a share of about 38% of national exports totaling 5.74 billion euros: data for the third quarter of 2025 show outbound flows of around 2.16 billion euros with annual growth of 0.5%. Prosecco grew by 5% in volume, with a value increase of +1%, and the United States continues to be a key market. Positive results were also recorded for Veneto still PDOs, which, in the first 9 months of 2025, showed slight volume growth with stable value compared to 2024, accounting for 25% of volumes and 20% of the value of nationally exported still PDO wines. On the pricing front, the average quotation for grapes from the 2025 harvest stands at 0.66 euros/kg, down slightly by 0.5% compared to 2024, in a context of overall market stability.

“The Veneto wine sector - said the Veneto Region Agriculture Councillor, Dario Bond - confirms its role in 2025 as a driving force for regional and national agriculture, showing structural growth in production, export, and the promotion of quality denominations, despite a complex international context marked by geopolitical tensions, tariffs, and changes in consumption patterns.

Veneto continues to invest in a wine model based on quality, supply chain organization, and planning. The growth in vineyard area and available planting potential demonstrates the vitality of the sector and the ability of businesses to look to the future with confidence”. Looking ahead, Bond added that “tariffs and geopolitical tensions are layered onto a structural shift in consumption which requires the sector to rethink production and commercial strategies. For U.S. tariffs, the impact appears limited and partially spread across the supply chain: sparkling wines historically withstand better than other products, while wines like Amarone della Valpolicella have a targeted clientele willing to spend. Consortia for protection are crucial in this scenario, not only to safeguard products from counterfeiting and abuse but also to preserve their value and distribution along the supply chain.

Regarding markets, an assessment of diversification and strategies to adopt is needed: the Region is supporting producers with resources for promotion in third-country markets”. Veneto Agricoltura director Federico Caner explained that “we are tackling the issue of climate change also in the wine sector by implementing many innovative projects, including within the agency pilot and experimental farms. Veneto Agricoltura commitment is significant, and I underline that we are available to everyone to develop any innovative idea in viticulture and winemaking with the goal of addressing climate change in the best possible way”.

