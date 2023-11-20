Lessini Durello awards WineNews, ambassador Massimo Zardo and L’Oste Scuro restaurant

For having “been able to recount the richness and versatility of this production territory with the knowledge of the technician and the narrative ability of the good journalist, accompanying the public into the world of wine with competence and attention to detail” and, in particular, to the discovery “of a wine with an ancient tradition and a “volcanic” Metodo Classico sparkling wine with an innate ability to express in a unique and singular way the territory in which it has deep roots, which, today, thanks to their commitment and professionalism, enjoys growing popularity”, goes to Alessandro Regoli, director and founder of WineNews and to the staff of the online newspaper, the “Journalist Lessini Durello 2023” Award wanted by the Consorzio di tutela del Lessini Durello, headed by Diletta Tonello, and dedicated to the journalistic services and personalities who have distinguished themselves in telling the salient features of Lessinia and its productions, first and foremost Lessini Durello, the sparkling wine-symbol of the territory

Personalities among which, the “Durello Ambassador 2023” Award goes to Massimo Zardo, professional sommelier and popularizer Ais (Italian Sommelier Association), already “Best Sommelier of Veneto” in 2010, editor for the guides “Vitae” and “Vinetia”, who with his professional activity has played a key role in spreading the values of Lessina and Durello in particular, and the “Ristoratore Durello 2023” award goes to the L’Oste Scuro restaurant in Verona, an excellence of Veronese catering and a reference point for seafood, the result of a long work of research and constant refinement by chef and patron Simone Lugoboni, who has best succeeded in the year in promoting the consumption of Lessini Durello.

The “Lessini Durello Journalist Award”, over the years has gone, among others, to journalists such as Anna Scafuri (Rai Uno) and Clementina Palese (Corriere Vinicolo, and today also a Winenews contributor), from Sandro Sangiorgi (Porthos) to Fabio Piccoli (L'Informatore Agrario), from Bruno Donati (Civiltà del Bere) to Lidia Scognamiglio (Eat Parade, Raidue), from Carla Urban to Franco Ziliani, from Alessandra Piubello (Spirito Divino Italia and Spirito Divino Asia) to Andrea Gori - (Intravino), from Sissi Baratella (Doctor Wine).

Collecting the prize - a magnum of Lessini Durello Millesimato 2018, handcrafted decorated according to the gold-leaf glass technique - yesterday at “Durello & Friends” No. 21, the event dedicated to the best of Berico-Scaliger bubbles in Galleria Filippini in Verona, WineNews contributor Gilberto Bertini.

Copyright © 2000/2023