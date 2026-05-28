Leveraging the potential of emerging markets: “Wines Experience” stops in Vietnam

Diversifying wine export markets, in today international context, has become a necessity. Not surprisingly, BolognaFiere, after the London leg, continues its international development strategies for Slow Wine Fair and Sana Food, bringing its model to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, with the “Wines Experience” project (June 25th - 26th). This is the second leg of the business-to-business format developed by United Experience, in collaboration with Fiere Italiane Sea and BolognaFiere, which will take place at The Adora Center, one of the main convention centers in the metropolis. The goal is to promote Italian wine in key international markets, maximizing business opportunities.

The project was created to build concrete connections among producers, importers, distributors, buyers, and horeca operators through targeted meetings, tastings, and in-depth content. The format, which goes beyond the traditional trade fair model to foster high-quality relationships and high-value meetings through dedicated lounges and themed tasting areas, was especially appreciated during its first stop in London, confirming market interest in a more selective and effective approach to international business development.

For the Vietnam edition (a market that, according to Istat data analyzed by WineNews, is worth 15.2 million euros for Italian wine in 2025, ed), 60 exhibitors are expected. The event aims to enhance the premium segment and strengthen the presence of Italian wine in one of Asia most dynamic emerging markets. The choice of Vietnam fits into a clear strategy of focusing on high-potential markets. With over 100 million inhabitants, a young population (70% under 35), and a rapidly growing urban middle class, the country represents one of the most dynamic economies in Southeast Asia, with average GDP growth above 7% over the past 2 years. Also the wine market is showing signs of structural expansion (in 2025, again according to Istat data analyzed by WineNews, exports of Italian wine grew by +15.7% compared to 2024), driven by urbanization, rising disposable income, and the emergence of new consumption models linked to international lifestyles. According to industry estimates, the Vietnamese wine sector could reach a value between 662 million dollars and over 1 billion dollars by 2030, with particularly strong growth in the premium segment. Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi currently account for more than 50% of the national food & beverage market. In this context, Italian wine already holds a significant position: Italy is the second-largest wine exporter to Vietnam by value, behind only France. The growing spread of international restaurants, specialized wine bars, and training activities confirms an increasingly mature interest in made in Italy.

Vietnam also represents a strategic hub for the entire Asean area thanks to its network of international trade agreements, including Evfta, the free trade agreement between the European Union and Vietnam, which progressively facilitates access for European and Italian agri-food products to the country.

With the Ho Chi Minh City leg, “Wines Experience” further strengthens its international journey after London (April 26th-27th) and ahead of the Mexico City event (November 5th - 6th), confirming the ambition to build a global platform dedicated to Italian wine in the markets with the greatest development potential.

Copyright © 2000/2026