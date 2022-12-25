Liv-ex: 2022 is the year of Soldera Case Basse. At the top of the listings still the Monfortino

Despite the slowdown in the last two months, since the beginning of 2022 the Liv-ex 1000 - the most comprehensive index for monitoring the price trends of fine wines from around the world, which includes among others sub-indices also the Italy 100 - has grown by 13.6%, with the index dedicated to Italian wines, on the other hand, registering a more modest +9.8%. In the same period, to understand the goodness of the performance of the secondary market for fine wines, especially in such a complex phase for the global economy, the Dow Jones lost 8.7% the Nasdaq as much as 31.9% and the S&P 500 19.1%. Of course, just as with the financial market, there were also “stocks” on the fine wines market that did better, in some cases much better, than average, and others that instead experienced a rough ride.
In absolute terms, at the top in terms of average price appreciation are, without major surprises, five Burgundy labels, with a podium, this one rather surprising, of whites: Domaine Leflaive Batard-Montrachet Grand Cru 2014 (+122.2%), Domaine Bonneau du Martray Corton-Charlemagne Grand Cru 2012 (+109.1%) and Domaine Bonneau du Martray Corton-Charlemagne Grand Cru 2012 (+100.6%), followed by Domaine de la Romanee-Conti Grands Echezeaux Grand Cru 2008 (+99.7%) and Domaine Leflaive Batard-Montrachet Grand Cru 2012 (+81%).
Absolutely respectable revaluations, which are counterbalanced by the five labels that, on the contrary, have lost the most, of labels that, as we shall see, have lined up important growth with other wines or with other vintages, an aspect that tells well how, in the fine wines market, it is often the details and the moments that make the difference. Vieux Telegraphe Chateauneuf-du-Pape La Crau Rouge 2013 since the beginning of 2022 has lost 22.7%, E. Guigal Cote Rotie La Landonne 2014 -21.6%, Domaine de la Romanee-Conti, Romanee-Conti Grand Cru 2018 -20.7%, Bartolo Mascarello Barolo 2017 -19.7%, and Bartolo Mascarello Barolo 2008 (-19.3%).
Unveiling the performance in this 2022 of the Italian labels on the Italy 100 - which includes the last ten vintages on the market of Barbaresco Gaja (2008-2017), Sorì San Lorenzo Gaja (2007-2017, except 2012), Sperss Gaja (2006-2016, except 2012), Barolo Riserva Monfortino Giacomo Conterno (2000-2014, except for 2003, 2007, 2011 and 2012), Masseto (2008-2017), Ornellaia (2008-2017), Sassicaia (2008-2017), Solaia (2008-2017), Sangiovese di Toscana Soldera - Case Basse (2006-2015) and Tignanello (2008-2017), to which are added Poggio di Sotto Brunello di Montalcino 2016 and Comm. G.B. Burlotto Barolo Monvigliero 2016 (on the Liv-ex 100) - is WineNews’ analysis of the Liv-ex database.
At the top, there are no less than four Soldera Case Basse labels: the 2014 (+50.4%), the 2006 (+41%), the 2013 (+39.9%) and the 2009 (+39.7%). In fifth position then comes Bartolo Mascarello Barolo 2011 (+35.1%), followed by Frescobaldi’s Ornellaia 2010 (+31.2%) at position No. 6 and Gaja Barbaresco 2014 (+28.2%) at position No. 7. Rounding out the top ten best-performing Italians 2022 on the Liv-ex are Poggio di Sotto Brunello di Montalcino 2016 (+26.9%) at position No. 8, Tignanello 2012 (+26.2%) at position No. 9 and Solaia 2013 (+24.6%), both by Antinori, at position No. 10 (in focus data for all 102 Italian labels).
The leap forward of Soldera Case Basse 2006 brings it, also in terms of absolute pricing, ever closer to the podium: a 12-bottle case in fact touched £13,600, not too far from the £15,500 pounds of the Giacomo Conterno Barolo Monfortino Riserva 2004 (+10% since the beginning of the year), at the top of a podium that sees the Monfortino Riserva 2010 on the second step 14,092 pounds (+9.9%) and the Monfortino Riserva 2002 on the third, with a quotation of 14,000 pounds per case on the Liv-ex (+20.7% since the beginning of the year). Behind Soldera Case Basse 2006, Monfortino Riserva 2014 at 12,280 pounds (+13.1%), Frescobaldi’s Masseto 2011 at 11,106 pounds (+2.2%), Monfortino Riserva 2008 (+16.5%) and Soldera Case Basse 2011 (+20.8%) at 11,000 pounds, Masseto 2016 at 10. 600 pounds (+17.7%), the Monfortino Riserva 2006 at 10,740 pounds (-9.8%) and the Monfortino Riserva 2015 at 10,565 pounds (+2.4%), in the exclusive top eleven of Italian wines that tick off prices above 10,000 euros per case.
Focus - Italians in the Liv-ex in 2022
Soldera Case Basse, 100% Sangiovese, Tuscany, 2014 +50.4% - £6,500 per case
Soldera Case Basse, 100% Sangiovese, Tuscany, 2006 +41% - £13,600 per case
Soldera Case Basse, 100% Sangiovese, Tuscany, 2013 +39.9% - 7,000 pounds
Soldera Case Basse, 100% Sangiovese, Tuscany, 2009 +39.7% - £7,270
Bartolo Mascarello, Barolo, 2011 +35.1% - £2,500 per case
Ornellaia, Bolgheri, 2010 +31.2% - £2,640
Gaja, Barbaresco, 2014 +28.2% - £1,800
Poggio di Sotto, Brunello di Montalcino, 2016 +26.9% - £1,533
Tignanello, Tuscany, 2012 +26.2% - £1,480
Solaia, Tuscany, 2013 +24.6% - 2,820 pounds
Tignanello, Tuscany, 2010 +24.3% - 1,800 pounds
Giacomo Conterno, Barolo, Francia Cascina, 2007 +23.8% - £2,600
Masseto, Tuscany, 2012 +22.9% - 7,500 pounds
Ornellaia, Bolgheri, 2016 +22.7% - £2,150
Solaia, Tuscany, 2016 +21.6% - 4,000 pounds
Soldera Case Basse, 100% Sangiovese, Tuscany, 2011 +20.8% - £11,000
Giacomo Conterno, Barolo, Monfortino Riserva, 2002 +20.7% - £14,000
Gaja, Barbaresco, 2017 +20.3% - £1,711
Tignanello, Tuscany, 2017 +19.9% - £1,260
Masseto, Tuscany, 2014 +19.9% - 7,400 pounds
Solaia, Tuscany, 2014 +19.3% - 2,450 pounds
Tignanello, Tuscany, 2013 +19.1% - 1,500 pounds
Tignanello, Tuscany, 2009 +18.7% - 1,760 pounds
Tignanello, Tuscany, 2014 +18.4% - 1,460 pounds
Giacomo Conterno, Barolo, Francia Cascina, 2009 +17.9% - £2,090
Masseto, Tuscany, 2016 +17.7% - £10,600
Ornellaia, Bolgheri, 2014 +17.5% - £1,490
Ornellaia, Bolgheri, 2018 +17.4% - £1,750
Tignanello, Tuscany, 2018 +17.2% - £1,400
Sassicaia, Tenuta San Guido, Bolgheri, 2012 +17.1% - 2,257 pounds
Tignanello, Tuscany, 2015 +17.1% - £1,580
Giacomo Conterno, Barolo, Monfortino Riserva, 2005 +16.7% - £9,181
Giacomo Conterno, Barolo, Monfortino Riserva, 2008 +16.5% - £11,000
Sassicaia, Tenuta San Guido, Bolgheri, 2013 +16.3% - £2,750
Gaja, Barbaresco, 2012 +16.1% - £1,800
Soldera Case Basse, 100% Sangiovese, Tuscany, 2008 +15.7% - £8,900
Gaja, Barbaresco, 2009 +15.6% - £2,110
Soldera Case Basse, 100% Sangiovese, Tuscany, 2016 +14.5% - £7,299
Solaia, Tuscany, 2012 +14.5% - £2,350
Soldera Case Basse, 100% Sangiovese, Tuscany, 2007 +14.4% - £9,026
Solaia, Tuscany, 2009 +14% - £2,658
Ornellaia, Bolgheri, 2009 +13.9% - £2,076
Solaia, Tuscany, 2010 +13.9% - 3,040 pounds
Tignanello, Tuscany, 2011 +13.9% - 1,470 pounds
Solaia, Tuscany, 2017 +13.3% - 2,380 pounds
Sassicaia, Tenuta San Guido, Bolgheri, 2016 +13.2% - £3,850
Giacomo Conterno, Barolo, Monfortino Riserva, 2014 +13.1% - £12,280
Sassicaia, Tenuta San Guido, Bolgheri, 2017 +12.8% - £2,220
Ornellaia, Bolgheri, 2012 +12.7% - £1,700
Sassicaia, Tenuta San Guido, Bolgheri, 2011 +12.3% - £2,390
Masseto, Tuscany, 2015 +11.1% - 8,900 pounds
Ornellaia, Bolgheri, 2017 +10.1% - £1,620
Giacomo Conterno, Barolo, Monfortino Riserva, 2004 +10% - £15,500
Giacomo Conterno, Barolo, Monfortino Riserva, 2010 +9.9% - £14,092
Masseto, Toscana, 2010 +9.8% - £9,000
Gaja, Barbaresco, 2016 +9.2% - £1,840
Tignanello, Tuscany, 2016 +9.1% - 1,500 pounds
Gaja, Barbaresco, 2013 +9.1% - 1,750 pounds
Ornellaia, Bolgheri, 2015 +9% - £1,862
Sassicaia, Tenuta San Guido, Bolgheri, 2018 +8.9% - 2,400 pounds
Solaia, Tuscany, 2015 +8.5% - £3,400
Solaia, Tuscany, 2011 +8.2% - £2,400
Gaja, Barbaresco, 2015 +8.1% - £1,599
Sassicaia, Tenuta San Guido, Bolgheri, 2010 +8% - £2,426
Sassicaia, Tenuta San Guido, Bolgheri, 2014 +7.6% - £2,250
Gaja, Barbaresco, 2010 +7.5% - £2,150
Masseto, Tuscany, 2017 +7% - £6,900
Giacomo Conterno, Barolo, Cascina Francia, 2016 +6.9% - £3,133
Ornellaia, Bolgheri, 2011+6.4% - £1,570
Ornellaia, Bolgheri, 2013 +6% - £1,860
Gaja, Barbaresco, 2011 +6% - £1,590
Masseto, Tuscany, 2013 +6% - £7,800
Sassicaia, Tenuta San Guido, Bolgheri, 2009 +5.8% - £3,070
Giacomo Conterno, Barolo, Cascina Francia, 2008 +5.3% - £2,623
Bartolo Mascarello, Barolo, 2016 +3.8% - £4,900
Sassicaia, Tenuta San Guido, Bolgheri, 2015 +3.1% - £2,900
Giacomo Conterno, Barolo, Monfortino Riserva, 2013 +2.5% - £9,101
Giacomo Conterno, Barolo, Monfortino Riserva, 2015 +2.4% - £10,565
Masseto, Toscana, 2011 +2.2% - £11,106
Bartolo Mascarello, Barolo, 2009 +1.5% - £2,880
Bartolo Mascarello, Barolo, 2012 +1% - £2,600
Masseto, Tuscany, 2018 +0.7% - £7,500
Giacomo Conterno, Barolo, France, 2015 +0.3% - £2,302
Soldera Case Basse, 100% Sangiovese, Tuscany, 2015 -0.6% - £6,120
Bartolo Mascarello, Barolo, 2010 -1.7% - £5,500
Giacomo Conterno, Barolo, Cascina Francia, 2006 -1.8% - £2,750
Bartolo Mascarello, Barolo, 2013 -1.8% - 3,600 pounds
Masseto, Tuscany, 2009 -2.1% - £7,800
Giacomo Conterno, Barolo, Cascina Francia, 2017 -3.3% - £2,250
Giacomo Conterno, Barolo, Cascina Francia, 2010 -3.6% - £3,800
Giacomo Conterno, Barolo, Cascina Francia, 2012 -3.8% - £1,980
Comm. G.B. Burlotto, Barolo, Monvigliero, 2016 -3.9% - 7,140 pounds
Gaja, Barbaresco, 2018 -5.1% - 1,690 pounds
Solaia, Tuscany, 2018 -5.8% - £2,550
Bartolo Mascarello, Barolo, 2014 -6.4% - £2,100
Giacomo Conterno, Barolo, France, 2011 -7.6% £1,950
Giacomo Conterno, Barolo, Monfortino Riserva, 2006 -9.8% - £10,740
Bartolo Mascarello, Barolo, 2015 -12.7% - £2,550
Soldera Case Basse, 100% Sangiovese, Tuscany, 2012 -13.2% - £6,600
Giacomo Conterno, Barolo, Monfortino Riserva, 2001 -13.5% - £9,992
Bartolo Mascarello, Barolo, 2008 -19.3% - £4,200
Bartolo Mascarello, Barolo, 2017 -19.7% - £2,400
Copyright © 2000/2022
Contatti: info@winenews.it
Seguici anche su Twitter: @WineNewsIt
Seguici anche su Facebook: @winenewsit
Questo articolo è tratto dall'archivio di WineNews - Tutti i diritti riservati - Copyright © 2000/2022