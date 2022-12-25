Liv-ex: 2022 is the year of Soldera Case Basse. At the top of the listings still the Monfortino

Despite the slowdown in the last two months, since the beginning of 2022 the Liv-ex 1000 - the most comprehensive index for monitoring the price trends of fine wines from around the world, which includes among others sub-indices also the Italy 100 - has grown by 13.6%, with the index dedicated to Italian wines, on the other hand, registering a more modest +9.8%. In the same period, to understand the goodness of the performance of the secondary market for fine wines, especially in such a complex phase for the global economy, the Dow Jones lost 8.7% the Nasdaq as much as 31.9% and the S&P 500 19.1%. Of course, just as with the financial market, there were also “stocks” on the fine wines market that did better, in some cases much better, than average, and others that instead experienced a rough ride.

In absolute terms, at the top in terms of average price appreciation are, without major surprises, five Burgundy labels, with a podium, this one rather surprising, of whites: Domaine Leflaive Batard-Montrachet Grand Cru 2014 (+122.2%), Domaine Bonneau du Martray Corton-Charlemagne Grand Cru 2012 (+109.1%) and Domaine Bonneau du Martray Corton-Charlemagne Grand Cru 2012 (+100.6%), followed by Domaine de la Romanee-Conti Grands Echezeaux Grand Cru 2008 (+99.7%) and Domaine Leflaive Batard-Montrachet Grand Cru 2012 (+81%).

Absolutely respectable revaluations, which are counterbalanced by the five labels that, on the contrary, have lost the most, of labels that, as we shall see, have lined up important growth with other wines or with other vintages, an aspect that tells well how, in the fine wines market, it is often the details and the moments that make the difference. Vieux Telegraphe Chateauneuf-du-Pape La Crau Rouge 2013 since the beginning of 2022 has lost 22.7%, E. Guigal Cote Rotie La Landonne 2014 -21.6%, Domaine de la Romanee-Conti, Romanee-Conti Grand Cru 2018 -20.7%, Bartolo Mascarello Barolo 2017 -19.7%, and Bartolo Mascarello Barolo 2008 (-19.3%).

Unveiling the performance in this 2022 of the Italian labels on the Italy 100 - which includes the last ten vintages on the market of Barbaresco Gaja (2008-2017), Sorì San Lorenzo Gaja (2007-2017, except 2012), Sperss Gaja (2006-2016, except 2012), Barolo Riserva Monfortino Giacomo Conterno (2000-2014, except for 2003, 2007, 2011 and 2012), Masseto (2008-2017), Ornellaia (2008-2017), Sassicaia (2008-2017), Solaia (2008-2017), Sangiovese di Toscana Soldera - Case Basse (2006-2015) and Tignanello (2008-2017), to which are added Poggio di Sotto Brunello di Montalcino 2016 and Comm. G.B. Burlotto Barolo Monvigliero 2016 (on the Liv-ex 100) - is WineNews’ analysis of the Liv-ex database.

At the top, there are no less than four Soldera Case Basse labels: the 2014 (+50.4%), the 2006 (+41%), the 2013 (+39.9%) and the 2009 (+39.7%). In fifth position then comes Bartolo Mascarello Barolo 2011 (+35.1%), followed by Frescobaldi’s Ornellaia 2010 (+31.2%) at position No. 6 and Gaja Barbaresco 2014 (+28.2%) at position No. 7. Rounding out the top ten best-performing Italians 2022 on the Liv-ex are Poggio di Sotto Brunello di Montalcino 2016 (+26.9%) at position No. 8, Tignanello 2012 (+26.2%) at position No. 9 and Solaia 2013 (+24.6%), both by Antinori, at position No. 10 (in focus data for all 102 Italian labels).

The leap forward of Soldera Case Basse 2006 brings it, also in terms of absolute pricing, ever closer to the podium: a 12-bottle case in fact touched £13,600, not too far from the £15,500 pounds of the Giacomo Conterno Barolo Monfortino Riserva 2004 (+10% since the beginning of the year), at the top of a podium that sees the Monfortino Riserva 2010 on the second step 14,092 pounds (+9.9%) and the Monfortino Riserva 2002 on the third, with a quotation of 14,000 pounds per case on the Liv-ex (+20.7% since the beginning of the year). Behind Soldera Case Basse 2006, Monfortino Riserva 2014 at 12,280 pounds (+13.1%), Frescobaldi’s Masseto 2011 at 11,106 pounds (+2.2%), Monfortino Riserva 2008 (+16.5%) and Soldera Case Basse 2011 (+20.8%) at 11,000 pounds, Masseto 2016 at 10. 600 pounds (+17.7%), the Monfortino Riserva 2006 at 10,740 pounds (-9.8%) and the Monfortino Riserva 2015 at 10,565 pounds (+2.4%), in the exclusive top eleven of Italian wines that tick off prices above 10,000 euros per case.

Focus - Italians in the Liv-ex in 2022

Soldera Case Basse, 100% Sangiovese, Tuscany, 2014 +50.4% - £6,500 per case

Soldera Case Basse, 100% Sangiovese, Tuscany, 2006 +41% - £13,600 per case

Soldera Case Basse, 100% Sangiovese, Tuscany, 2013 +39.9% - 7,000 pounds

Soldera Case Basse, 100% Sangiovese, Tuscany, 2009 +39.7% - £7,270

Bartolo Mascarello, Barolo, 2011 +35.1% - £2,500 per case

Ornellaia, Bolgheri, 2010 +31.2% - £2,640

Gaja, Barbaresco, 2014 +28.2% - £1,800

Poggio di Sotto, Brunello di Montalcino, 2016 +26.9% - £1,533

Tignanello, Tuscany, 2012 +26.2% - £1,480

Solaia, Tuscany, 2013 +24.6% - 2,820 pounds

Tignanello, Tuscany, 2010 +24.3% - 1,800 pounds

Giacomo Conterno, Barolo, Francia Cascina, 2007 +23.8% - £2,600

Masseto, Tuscany, 2012 +22.9% - 7,500 pounds

Ornellaia, Bolgheri, 2016 +22.7% - £2,150

Solaia, Tuscany, 2016 +21.6% - 4,000 pounds

Soldera Case Basse, 100% Sangiovese, Tuscany, 2011 +20.8% - £11,000

Giacomo Conterno, Barolo, Monfortino Riserva, 2002 +20.7% - £14,000

Gaja, Barbaresco, 2017 +20.3% - £1,711

Tignanello, Tuscany, 2017 +19.9% - £1,260

Masseto, Tuscany, 2014 +19.9% - 7,400 pounds

Solaia, Tuscany, 2014 +19.3% - 2,450 pounds

Tignanello, Tuscany, 2013 +19.1% - 1,500 pounds

Tignanello, Tuscany, 2009 +18.7% - 1,760 pounds

Tignanello, Tuscany, 2014 +18.4% - 1,460 pounds

Giacomo Conterno, Barolo, Francia Cascina, 2009 +17.9% - £2,090

Masseto, Tuscany, 2016 +17.7% - £10,600

Ornellaia, Bolgheri, 2014 +17.5% - £1,490

Ornellaia, Bolgheri, 2018 +17.4% - £1,750

Tignanello, Tuscany, 2018 +17.2% - £1,400

Sassicaia, Tenuta San Guido, Bolgheri, 2012 +17.1% - 2,257 pounds

Tignanello, Tuscany, 2015 +17.1% - £1,580

Giacomo Conterno, Barolo, Monfortino Riserva, 2005 +16.7% - £9,181

Giacomo Conterno, Barolo, Monfortino Riserva, 2008 +16.5% - £11,000

Sassicaia, Tenuta San Guido, Bolgheri, 2013 +16.3% - £2,750

Gaja, Barbaresco, 2012 +16.1% - £1,800

Soldera Case Basse, 100% Sangiovese, Tuscany, 2008 +15.7% - £8,900

Gaja, Barbaresco, 2009 +15.6% - £2,110

Soldera Case Basse, 100% Sangiovese, Tuscany, 2016 +14.5% - £7,299

Solaia, Tuscany, 2012 +14.5% - £2,350

Soldera Case Basse, 100% Sangiovese, Tuscany, 2007 +14.4% - £9,026

Solaia, Tuscany, 2009 +14% - £2,658

Ornellaia, Bolgheri, 2009 +13.9% - £2,076

Solaia, Tuscany, 2010 +13.9% - 3,040 pounds

Tignanello, Tuscany, 2011 +13.9% - 1,470 pounds

Solaia, Tuscany, 2017 +13.3% - 2,380 pounds

Sassicaia, Tenuta San Guido, Bolgheri, 2016 +13.2% - £3,850

Giacomo Conterno, Barolo, Monfortino Riserva, 2014 +13.1% - £12,280

Sassicaia, Tenuta San Guido, Bolgheri, 2017 +12.8% - £2,220

Ornellaia, Bolgheri, 2012 +12.7% - £1,700

Sassicaia, Tenuta San Guido, Bolgheri, 2011 +12.3% - £2,390

Masseto, Tuscany, 2015 +11.1% - 8,900 pounds

Ornellaia, Bolgheri, 2017 +10.1% - £1,620

Giacomo Conterno, Barolo, Monfortino Riserva, 2004 +10% - £15,500

Giacomo Conterno, Barolo, Monfortino Riserva, 2010 +9.9% - £14,092

Masseto, Toscana, 2010 +9.8% - £9,000

Gaja, Barbaresco, 2016 +9.2% - £1,840

Tignanello, Tuscany, 2016 +9.1% - 1,500 pounds

Gaja, Barbaresco, 2013 +9.1% - 1,750 pounds

Ornellaia, Bolgheri, 2015 +9% - £1,862

Sassicaia, Tenuta San Guido, Bolgheri, 2018 +8.9% - 2,400 pounds

Solaia, Tuscany, 2015 +8.5% - £3,400

Solaia, Tuscany, 2011 +8.2% - £2,400

Gaja, Barbaresco, 2015 +8.1% - £1,599

Sassicaia, Tenuta San Guido, Bolgheri, 2010 +8% - £2,426

Sassicaia, Tenuta San Guido, Bolgheri, 2014 +7.6% - £2,250

Gaja, Barbaresco, 2010 +7.5% - £2,150

Masseto, Tuscany, 2017 +7% - £6,900

Giacomo Conterno, Barolo, Cascina Francia, 2016 +6.9% - £3,133

Ornellaia, Bolgheri, 2011+6.4% - £1,570

Ornellaia, Bolgheri, 2013 +6% - £1,860

Gaja, Barbaresco, 2011 +6% - £1,590

Masseto, Tuscany, 2013 +6% - £7,800

Sassicaia, Tenuta San Guido, Bolgheri, 2009 +5.8% - £3,070

Giacomo Conterno, Barolo, Cascina Francia, 2008 +5.3% - £2,623

Bartolo Mascarello, Barolo, 2016 +3.8% - £4,900

Sassicaia, Tenuta San Guido, Bolgheri, 2015 +3.1% - £2,900

Giacomo Conterno, Barolo, Monfortino Riserva, 2013 +2.5% - £9,101

Giacomo Conterno, Barolo, Monfortino Riserva, 2015 +2.4% - £10,565

Masseto, Toscana, 2011 +2.2% - £11,106

Bartolo Mascarello, Barolo, 2009 +1.5% - £2,880

Bartolo Mascarello, Barolo, 2012 +1% - £2,600

Masseto, Tuscany, 2018 +0.7% - £7,500

Giacomo Conterno, Barolo, France, 2015 +0.3% - £2,302

Soldera Case Basse, 100% Sangiovese, Tuscany, 2015 -0.6% - £6,120

Bartolo Mascarello, Barolo, 2010 -1.7% - £5,500

Giacomo Conterno, Barolo, Cascina Francia, 2006 -1.8% - £2,750

Bartolo Mascarello, Barolo, 2013 -1.8% - 3,600 pounds

Masseto, Tuscany, 2009 -2.1% - £7,800

Giacomo Conterno, Barolo, Cascina Francia, 2017 -3.3% - £2,250

Giacomo Conterno, Barolo, Cascina Francia, 2010 -3.6% - £3,800

Giacomo Conterno, Barolo, Cascina Francia, 2012 -3.8% - £1,980

Comm. G.B. Burlotto, Barolo, Monvigliero, 2016 -3.9% - 7,140 pounds

Gaja, Barbaresco, 2018 -5.1% - 1,690 pounds

Solaia, Tuscany, 2018 -5.8% - £2,550

Bartolo Mascarello, Barolo, 2014 -6.4% - £2,100

Giacomo Conterno, Barolo, France, 2011 -7.6% £1,950

Giacomo Conterno, Barolo, Monfortino Riserva, 2006 -9.8% - £10,740

Bartolo Mascarello, Barolo, 2015 -12.7% - £2,550

Soldera Case Basse, 100% Sangiovese, Tuscany, 2012 -13.2% - £6,600

Giacomo Conterno, Barolo, Monfortino Riserva, 2001 -13.5% - £9,992

Bartolo Mascarello, Barolo, 2008 -19.3% - £4,200

Bartolo Mascarello, Barolo, 2017 -19.7% - £2,400

