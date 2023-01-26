Lollobrigida: “I will see the Minister of Agriculture of Ireland and give him a bottle of wine”

Sometimes, can an act be worth a thousand words? If it is, we will know after Agriculture and Food Sovereignty Minister Francesco Lollobrigida meets with Irish Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue on January 30 in Brussels at Agrifish, the Agriculture and Fisheries Council of EU country ministers, explaining to him, regarding the “health warnings” labeling system adopted by the Irish government, “our reasons, confident of finding points of agreement and overcoming different views. I will also help him by giving him a bottle of wine so that he can see that we have no intention of harming his health”, as he explained, today, during Question Time at the Senate of the Republic.

Minister Lollobrigida reiterated Italy’s position against the anti-wine labeling system and stressed “the desire to “re-establish the truth”, which is that health depends on consumption patterns and lifestyle. The abuse of food is detrimental to health”, he noted, “but it applies to wine as it does to other foods”.

Copyright © 2000/2023