Lower sales, but more profit thanks to organization and investments: 2025 financial report of Caviro

Lower volumes, but higher margins, thanks to careful corporate organization and investments in innovation, technology, and bioenergy, with a strategy centered around its most well-known brand, Tavernello, but not only that: the financial statements (closed in August 2025) of the Caviro Group, a giant of Romagna and Italian cooperation, are decidedly positive. The group brings together 11,500 vine growers and over 34,000 hectares of vineyards across 8 regions of Italy, reporting consolidated revenues of 351 million euros, a net profit of 2.3 million euros (more than double compared to 1.1 million euros of 2024), ebitda of 29 million euros (8.3% on revenues), and a net financial position reduced from 80.3 million euros to 66.5 million euros, with equity increasing to 128 million euros and a corresponding improvement in financial autonomy, as a note explains. A remarkable result for a group which is the market leader in Italy and combines the tradition upheld by thousands of vine growers with a cutting-edge technological core (as explained in this video).

However, as it emerged in the financial statements of other major cooperative entities (such as Trentino-based Cavit and Mezzacorona), there is an awareness of the challenges that the sector is facing. “The socio-political scenario calls for reflection on redefining global balances, a constant change that Caviro must face - underlines Carlo Dalmonte, president of Caviro Group - to this, the challenges of the wine sector are added: the structural decline in global consumption is a complex phenomenon that can no longer be addressed solely by seeking new markets. In such a demanding year, we are proud to have defended the Group margins. The results achieved are not an endpoint but a foundation on which to build the new fiscal year and tackle the coming months of work”.

Focusing on wine, explains Caviro: “as in the previous fiscal year, the positive results of the wine division drove the 2024-2025 fiscal year. Through careful cost control and diversification of its range, the company managed to consolidate its market share while ensuring steady margin growth, despite a decline in sales volumes”.

“In line with the defined strategy, the wine division has been consolidated into two assets - adds Giampaolo Bassetti, Caviro Group general manager - on the one hand, Cantine Caviro, with all the brands which best represent the member vine growers from North to South. On the other hand, Tenute Caviro, created to enhance estates rooted in Italy most renowned areas, currently including Chianti and Valpolicella, where the Group owns companies through its subsidiaries Leonardo Da Vinci Spa and Gerardo Cesari Spa”.

Specifically, explains the cooperative: “the Tenute Caviro division delivered excellent performance both in the Horeca channel, strengthening its presence in high-end restaurants and hospitality, and in large-scale retail, where enhanced distribution ensured satisfactory results. In the mass market, the group has decisively reinforced the daily segment in retail, leveraging Tavernello iconic status and a diversification strategy which captures new consumption trends, as demonstrated by the launch of Tavernello Spritz. Thanks to targeted market actions and holistic campaigns, such as those focused on Tavernello Frizzante, which recorded substantial volume sales growth - still explains the group - its ability to innovate the language of everyday wine is confirmed. In this perspective, Tavernello is preparing for an extensive relaunch, development, and communication plan in 2026, reaffirming its position as the Group most iconic brand”.

As mentioned, in recent years, Caviro has also invested in other sectors, such as “Materials and Bioenergy”, where the Group “has consolidated its leadership in the circular economy thanks to a series of investments made over the past two years, particularly involving its subsidiary Caviro Extra”.

“In 2025 - highlights Valentino Tonini, dg Caviro Group - we completed a series of extraordinary investments, first and foremost the new plant in Faenza for the production of natural tartaric acid: a 20 million euros project which brings excellence to Romagna, doubling our capacity to transform waste into valuable resources for global markets. To this, just weeks ago, the renewal of the framework agreement between Herambiente and Caviro Extra was added, extending until 2035 the equal joint venture Enomondo for biomass recovery and the production of renewable energy and natural fertilizers”.

The 2024-2025 fiscal year, Caviro further explains, also saw technical investments in the wine sector, with a focus on process efficiency and ecological transition. These interventions targeted key assets for corporate competitiveness, combining technological innovation with Esg objectives. “We finalized high-profile technological projects - comments dg Giampaolo Bassetti - such as the advanced agrivoltaic plant, the largest in Italy, which reached full operation during the fiscal year, allowing us to combine crop protection with energy self-sufficiency. These are concrete steps toward a safe and resilient production model, in line with our longstanding commitment to the circular economy, demonstrating how innovation can translate into environmental and social value”.

Copyright © 2000/2026