Cavit, 2024/2025 financial report holds. Future among dropping consumption and margin pressure

“The recently approved financial statements reflect our ability to generate solid income even in a challenging situation. Today, however, the focus shifts to the future: the widespread drop in consumption is putting significant pressure on margins in the short term. In the face of adversity, our response must be guided by a long-term vision. Success will depend on hard work, commitment, and the bold choices we make. Only through determination and cohesion can we turn current difficulties into opportunities”. Words by Enrico Zanoni, dg of the Trentino-based cooperative giant Cavit, which brings together over 5,250 winegrower members and 6,350 hectares of vineyards. Today, during the shareholders meeting, Cavit approved the 2024/2025 financial statements (closed on May 31, 2025), which include the parent company Cavit Sc and its subsidiaries Cesarini Sforza SpA (100%), GLV Srl (80%), and Kessler Sekt & Co KG (50.10%). Given the size and history of the group, these financial statements also serve as an interesting observatory on current trends in the wine market.

“This year was marked by the completion of major strategic operations and the maintenance of financial solidity in a complex macroeconomic environment characterized by geopolitical uncertainties, intensifying protectionist policies, and a persistent slowdown in consumption in traditional markets”, explains Cavit. This includes the completion of the divestment of Casa Girelli, a company specializing in private-label exports, acquired by the Group in 2019. “Following the merger aimed at optimizing the corporate structure, the divestment process concluded with the sale of the industrial assets, fully safeguarding employment through workforce absorption and without impacting the Group assets. This strategic reorganization definitively frees the Group from low-margin activities and allows all resources to focus on the core business”.

One key point highlighted by Cavit is the satisfaction regarding member remuneration, a central element of the cooperative financial statements. In a complex and ever-changing market context, the payments made are in line with the values of previous years and objectives, confirming that the fiscal year generated adequate income despite difficult conditions. “We are pleased with the results achieved in these financial statements, which enabled our Consortium to generate solid income and satisfactory remuneration for our members, despite structural challenges in the global market - comments Lorenzo Libera, president of the Cavit Group - the cohesion of our cooperative model remains our most valuable asset: 11 cooperative wineries united by shared values and the common goal of protecting the income of over 5,250 winegrower members. The strengthening of equity beyond 123 million euros demonstrates that we are building solidity and investment capacity to create additional value for future generations”.

Looking at the figures in detail, consolidated revenue stands at 242.8 million euros, down -4.1% from the previous year, “entirely attributable to the definitive exit of Casa Girelli from the consolidation perimeter. Comparing this figure with the 2019/2020 fiscal year - our pre-acquisition and pre-pandemic baseline - shows an average annual growth of +3%. This organic progression, calculated over a five-year horizon - explains Cavit - demonstrates the Group structural development, net of extraordinary M&A operations and the subsequent strategic reorganization culminating in the divestment of Casa Girelli”. As mentioned, consolidated equity exceeds 123 million euros, “confirming a steady growth trend that strengthens the Group financial structure. This solidity provides a concrete guarantee to ensure the resources needed to support strategic investments and face future challenges”.

From a market and commercial strategy perspective, “exports continue to account for 75% of the Cavit Group consolidated revenue, which always stood out for its strong international focus. Presence in all major markets - North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa - with strategies and product portfolios tailored to local specificities confirms the effectiveness of our long-term distribution strategy based on geographic diversification, which today represents a resilience factor in a complex global context”.

Cavit remains the leading Italian operator in the North American market, where the United States is the main commercial outlet. “Here, Cavit maintains leadership in the Pinot Grigio segment despite complexities linked to tariff introductions, which the Group addressed with a flexible and diversified approach, adjusting pricing strategies and promotional investments in collaboration with importers and distributors to preserve competitiveness in the U.S. market. In Europe, where Cavit has a historic and widespread presence, Germany and the Netherlands continue to be the most strategic markets for the Group. Germany shows signs of recovery in large-scale retail, while the Netherlands records moderate but steady growth. The UK maintains positive performance in the Horeca channel. In Asian markets, interesting opportunities are emerging for sparkling wines: South Korea and Japan show growing appreciation for Trentodoc Metodo Classico, while in China, despite the general consumption slowdown, promising partnerships have been initiated with two national airlines to feature Cavit wines on board”.

Still, looking to national market, in Italy, “Cavit reports positive performance driven by large-scale retail, where the Group strategic lines - particularly Mastri Vernacoli - consolidate their results, confirming the effectiveness of a positioning based on accessible quality. In the Horeca channel, the Group maintains a qualitative presence through premium lines Trentini and Bottega Vinai, applying the same principle to higher price segments”.

As in the wine market overall, the sparkling wine segment remains strategic for Cavit, “with all brands in this segment growing: Altemasi, Cesarini Sforza, and Kessler Sekt report positive results. A major investment plan is dedicated to Altemasi, a flagship Trentodoc brand, with work underway to expand the winery (a total investment of 26 million euros, as we explained here). The project aims to increase production and storage capacity while optimizing logistical and energy efficiency throughout the production cycle. Completion is scheduled for 2028-2029”.

Still, explains Cavit, “on the product portfolio front, the introduction of Cum Vineis Sclavis Trentino Doc Schiava in the Trentini Premium line responds to consumption trends favoring lighter, more approachable wines, while enhancing a native Trentino grape variety.

In foreign markets, the Group is also exploring emerging opportunities in the low and zero-alcohol segment, tapping into the health-conscious preferences of new generations of consumers”.

Another historic strategic line for Cavit is agronomic innovation, “implemented through the development and consolidated use of the Pica technology platform, a digital tool that supports Cavit supply chain actors in planning and managing vineyard operations. Collaborations with the Edmund Mach Foundation and the Bruno Kessler Foundation have led to cutting-edge projects, such as Ai systems for automatic pest monitoring, drone use for assessing damage from extreme weather events, and vineyard ecosystem studies to increase biodiversity. Cavit agronomic team provides constant technical assistance throughout the supply chain, from soil suitability to vineyard protection. This support, aligned with adherence to the National Integrated Production Quality System (Sqnpi), confirms our commitment to sustainable agronomic practices and reducing environmental impact along the entire value chain”.

Many indications those arriving from a key industry observatory such as that of Cavit Group, which describes the 2024/2025 fiscal year as a turning point: “with the divestment of non-strategic activities completed, the Group can now focus all its energy on high-value-added core business. The achieved financial solidity and strategic investments in sparkling wines lay the foundation for confidently facing future challenges”. Which will be anything but simple.

